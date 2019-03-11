Sum 41 Announces No Personal Space Tour

Sum 41 has announced an intimate club tour across the United States called “The No Personal Space Tour” including a stop at Gramercy Theatre in NYC on May 21st. The upcoming tour kicks off on April 30th in San Antonio, TX. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 15th at 10am Local Time. A full list of dates and ticket links are available at http://sum41.com/.



Upcoming Sum 41 Tour Dates

April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark

April 28 – Tempe, AZ – Big Surf Waterpark

April 30 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

May 1 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room

May 2 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock

May 4 – Orlando, FL – The Abby

May 5 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room

May 6 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

May 8 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues Parish

May 12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

May 14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

May 19 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

May 21 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

May 22 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

May 24 – Cleveland, OH – Phantasy

May 25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

May 26 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

In addition to the dates listed above, the band will perform at a number of United States Air Force Bases throughout the US while on this tour.

Special VIP Packages for the No Personal Space Tour will also be available and include an intimate Q&A with lead guitarist/backing vocalist Dave Brownsound and bassist Cone McCaslin.