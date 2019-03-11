Sum 41 Announces No Personal Space Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 11th, 2019
Sum 41 has announced an intimate club tour across the United States called “The No Personal Space Tour” including a stop at Gramercy Theatre in NYC on May 21st. The upcoming tour kicks off on April 30th in San Antonio, TX. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 15th at 10am Local Time. A full list of dates and ticket links are available at http://sum41.com/.
Upcoming Sum 41 Tour Dates
April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark
April 28 – Tempe, AZ – Big Surf Waterpark
April 30 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
May 1 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room
May 2 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock
May 4 – Orlando, FL – The Abby
May 5 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room
May 6 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
May 8 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues Parish
May 12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
May 14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
May 19 – Charlotte, NC – Underground
May 21 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
May 22 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
May 24 – Cleveland, OH – Phantasy
May 25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
May 26 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
In addition to the dates listed above, the band will perform at a number of United States Air Force Bases throughout the US while on this tour.
Special VIP Packages for the No Personal Space Tour will also be available and include an intimate Q&A with lead guitarist/backing vocalist Dave Brownsound and bassist Cone McCaslin.