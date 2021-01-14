The Descendents Release New Single “That’s The Breaks”

The Descendents are back with a brand new single called “That’s the Breaks.” It’s a short punk political song that will probably “alienate half their fan base” as some conservative so-called “punks” have been saying on social media lately. It’s punk – what the hell do you expect?



The track follows the politically-charged two-song single Suffrage, released ahead of the 2020 general election encouraging voting to take down the Trump administration. In triumph, “That’s The Breaks” serves as a farewell to 45 ahead of the upcoming inauguration.

Vocalist Milo Aukerman commented about the song:

“Loser. Big time loser. Delusional loser. SORE loser. The time has come. The time is now. Just go, go, GO. I don’t care how. Donald J. Trump, will you please go now! What’s it gonna take? A gazillion dollars? (Oh wait, you already grifted that from supporters)… A get out of jail free card? (Only if our judicial system totally fails us)… A wooden stake through the heart? Whatever we can do to make you go away, we need to do it. And I don’t mean just leave the White House, I mean crawl back into your hole of hate and live out the rest of your life as a nobody. A loser. Because that’s what you are. Worst. President. Ever.”

Listen to the single now!