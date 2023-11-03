Go Betty Go release new single “We Talk A Lot” off upcoming ‘Black and Blue’ EP

Image used with permission for news/review purposes

Punk band Go Betty Go have returned with their second single “We Talk A Lot,” off their upcoming return EP Black and Blue. You can stream the track here. Give it a listen since Betty has been through a lot with Stage 4 cancer to get this music out!



The band has also released an animated lyric video for the song (directed and edited by lead vocalist Nicolette Vilar).

Vilar says:

“‘We Talk A Lot’ is a song that dives into that feeling we all feel and have felt, when you’re falling in love with a friend, partner, life, etc… and you just want to take off on an adventure together and have it never end. It’s a wonderful place to be and hopefully, everyone has a chance to experience that at least once in their life. And if it hasn’t happened to you yet, it’s a glimpse into what it could be like and a way to look forward to the day it does happen. The song comes from a sincere place. I had so much fun illustrating and animating the lyric video for this song. I tapped into graphic skills that I hadn’t done in years, so it was truly a fun project from start to finish.”

In 2022, Go Betty Go was hit yet again with their most difficult challenge to date. As the band prepared to enter the studio and record their next album, Betty was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. The news was hard, but it brought them closer than ever.

They worked around Betty’s grueling doctor visits, chemotherapy, and surgeries, and when she was having her better days, they managed to squeeze out their latest studio recording “Black and Blue”. The name refers to the difficult and bruised circumstances that the band has dealt with. With the help and support of GBG fans and the music community alike, they all have helped support Betty with her GoFundMe page and through messages of love and support. The band sees no other road, but the one to recovery, as Betty continues her treatment towards being cancer-free. They are optimistically hopeful, supporting Betty as she works on beating her cancer.

Go Betty Go’s upcoming EP release “Black and Blue” will be out in early 2024 via LA-based indie label Wiretap Records.