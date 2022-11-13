Jason Cruz and Howl Sign With Liars Club Records

Image provided by PR

Strung Out vocalist Jason Cruz and his outlaw folk project Jason Cruz and Howl have signed with Liars Club Records. The first release under the new label deal is a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Avalanche” which was released last week along with a dark and cinematic music video for the track.



Jason Cruz commented about the signing and the band:

“Liars Club is the perfect home for this project. “I am very grateful this music has found its home to grow. There were never really any boundaries with Howl. Its sole existence depends on absolute freedom and the ability to shift and sway depending on the mood.”

It seems Jason is taking a departure from the usual “punk guy gone acoustic” approach and doing something different. Joining Jason is rhythm section Kris Comeaux on drums (Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Darlings), Jason Nielson on bass (Above the Noise), and Chad Kulengosly on guitars (I Am Ghost, Above the Noise).

Jason Cruz and Howl emerged on the scene with their debut 4-track Loungecore EP mixed by Cameron Webb that channeled a decidedly spooky sound on tracks like ‘Blue Jesus’ and ‘When They Finally Get Me’. The band immediately hit the studio to record their debut full-length album Good Man’s Ruin with producer Buddy Darling, which took a more straightforward rock n’ roll approach. Good Man’s Ruin took listeners on a trip through the Mexican badlands with the loneliness found at the bottom of a glass riding shotgun.