The Aggrolites Playing Some East Coast Shows

Aggro reggae band The Aggrolites will be playing a few shows over on the East Coast in May. Joining them will be The Far East except when The Aggrolites will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal.



Tour Dates

05/12/2020 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar

05/13/2020 – Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

05/14/2020 – Allston, MA – Great Scott

05/15/2020 – Greenfield, MA – Hawks & Reed

05/16/2020 – Montreal, QC – Pouzza Fest*

* = w/o The Far East