The Aggrolites Playing Some East Coast Shows
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 10th, 2020
Aggro reggae band The Aggrolites will be playing a few shows over on the East Coast in May. Joining them will be The Far East except when The Aggrolites will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal.
Tour Dates
05/12/2020 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar
05/13/2020 – Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
05/14/2020 – Allston, MA – Great Scott
05/15/2020 – Greenfield, MA – Hawks & Reed
05/16/2020 – Montreal, QC – Pouzza Fest*
* = w/o The Far East