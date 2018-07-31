The Aquabats Start Kickstarter Campaign to Bring Back The Aquabats! Super Show! and Record New Music!

The Aquabats have been teasing this moment and it’s finally here cadets. The Aquabats are raising money to make more music and TV episodes of their cult following TV series The Aquabats! Super Show! but they need our help, The Legion of Righteous Comrades. They started a Kickstarter campaign today and plan to raise as much as they can. The more money that is raised, the more things the band can do. Help the kids, help the world! We Are The Aquabats!



Watch the video below, there’s a lot fun cameos in it!

The Kickstarter campaign says:

You might know us as the world’s greatest rock band of super heroes, or… maybe you don’t! Nice to meet you! We had a television show about our adventures to help the kids, and the world, and stuff… but our network shut down, leaving us without a home, and it’s been years since our last real adventure. Since then, we’ve been doing all kinds of other things, like working odd jobs, going out and playing the occasional rock show, and obviously, um… working out! But everywhere we go, we meet good people of all ages who have never stopped believing in us, or asking us to come back and make new music, new TV episodes, or to come play in their towns. And now, we believe the world needs The Aquabats more than ever. But we can’t do it alone: we need your awesomeness too! That’s why we’re gathering a Legion of Righteous Comrades from around the world. Together, we can BRING BACK The Aquabats! Super Show! AND record AWESOME NEW MUSIC for the next generation.

Let’s work together to make the world way more awesome, and totally righteous, by standing up and telling the world… “I AM THE AQUABATS!” Ready to join forces? It’s time, homies. Aquabats… Let’s go! Your Buddy,

The MC Bat Commander & The Aquabats

There’s a lot more on the Kickstarter so get over there now to see how you can help.