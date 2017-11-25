The Aquabats! Super Show! Season 2 Finally Being Released in December?

For whatever reason, the Aquabats! Super Show! Season 2 was short-lived and never released on video. Sadly, the show wasn’t renewed despite praise from fans and winning some awards for it as well. The band has posted on their Facebook page that they will be holding a binge-watching event on December 16th in Long Beach, California. The second season of the show will also be available to purchase then too!



At the events, you’ll be able to meet the Aquabats, there will be a live performance, giveaways, Q&A session, and other surprises. Let’s hope they finally will announce they will be releasing music from the show next! I already have Season 1 on DVD but would be nice to get a gift set that has all the seasons on Blu-Ray, and a soundtrack comes along with it as well. Although, would be nice to just to own the Digital HD files instead of Blu-Ray or DVD. I guess fans will find out on December 16th. Tickets are on sale this weekend.