The Bombpops Releasing New EP on April 6th

The Bombpops will be releasing a new EP on April 6th via Fat Wreck Chords. The EP will be called Dear Beer! and it’s got 4 songs of new tunes.



You can listen to the new song and title track “Dear Beer” over at Riot Fest’s page.

Tracklisting:

1: Dear Beer

2: Polluted Skies

3: Turn up the Thermostat

4: I Call Bullshit

Tour Dates:

04/07/18 Long Beach, CA Dipiazza’s w/ The Undead

04/15/18 Los Angeles, CA The Redwood DEAR BEER Release Party w/ Odd Robot & Murderland

05/04/18 WELS, Austria SBÄM Fest 2

05/05/18 München, Germany Bürgerhaus Glockenbachwerkstatt Rock Inside the Glock Festival

05/08/18 Berlin, Germany Cassiopeia

05/09/18 Prague, Czech Republic Cross Club

05/12/18 Mol, Belgium Jeugdhuis Tydeeh

05/16/18 Köln, Germany Sonic Ballroom

05/17/18 Hamburg, Germany Monkeys Music Club

05/18/18 Weinheim, Germany Cafe Central w/ Megaton

05/19/18 Colmar, France Le Grillen

05/20/18 Wiesbaden, Germany Kreativfabrik Wiesbaden

05/26/18 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Fat Wreck Chords Night @ Punk Rock Bowling!

08/06/18 Tolmin, Slovenia Punk Rock Holiday August 6 – 10 – SOLD OUT