The Bombpops Releasing New EP on April 6th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 1st, 2018
The Bombpops will be releasing a new EP on April 6th via Fat Wreck Chords. The EP will be called Dear Beer! and it’s got 4 songs of new tunes.
You can listen to the new song and title track “Dear Beer” over at Riot Fest’s page.
Tracklisting:
1: Dear Beer
2: Polluted Skies
3: Turn up the Thermostat
4: I Call Bullshit
Tour Dates:
04/07/18 Long Beach, CA Dipiazza’s w/ The Undead
04/15/18 Los Angeles, CA The Redwood DEAR BEER Release Party w/ Odd Robot & Murderland
05/04/18 WELS, Austria SBÄM Fest 2
05/05/18 München, Germany Bürgerhaus Glockenbachwerkstatt Rock Inside the Glock Festival
05/08/18 Berlin, Germany Cassiopeia
05/09/18 Prague, Czech Republic Cross Club
05/12/18 Mol, Belgium Jeugdhuis Tydeeh
05/16/18 Köln, Germany Sonic Ballroom
05/17/18 Hamburg, Germany Monkeys Music Club
05/18/18 Weinheim, Germany Cafe Central w/ Megaton
05/19/18 Colmar, France Le Grillen
05/20/18 Wiesbaden, Germany Kreativfabrik Wiesbaden
05/26/18 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Fat Wreck Chords Night @ Punk Rock Bowling!
08/06/18 Tolmin, Slovenia Punk Rock Holiday August 6 – 10 – SOLD OUT