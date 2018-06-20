The Exploited Touring West Coast & Midwest in August & September
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 20th, 2018
Scottish punk band The Exploited will be playing the West Coast of US & Canada and the Midwest this August and September. Total Chaos will be supporting the band. Sorry East Coast, we’re shit out of luck again.
You can see all the band’s dates and ticket links here.
Tour Dates:
08.29.18 San Diego, Ca – Observatory North Park
08.30.18 Sacramento, Ca – Ace Of Spades
08.31.18 Fresno, Ca – The Crest Theatre
09.01.18 Oakland, Ca – Oakland Metro Operahouse
09.03.18 Vancouver. B.C. – Fortune Sound Club
09.04.18 Seattle, Wa – El Corazon
09.05.18 Portland, Or – Bossanova Ballroom
09.07.18 Salt Lake City, Ut – Metro Music Hall
09.08.18 Denver, Co – Orential Theater
09.09.18 Colorado Springs, Co – The Black Sheep
09.11.18 Kansas City, Mo – Riot Room
09.13.18 Cincinnati, Oh – North Side Yacht Club
09.14.18 Hamtramck, Mi – Sanctuary – Detroit
09.15.18 Chicago, Il – Riot Fest 2018
09.16.18 St. Louis, Mo – Fubar
09.20.18 Mesa, Az – Club Red
09.21.18 Santa Ana, Ca – Observatory Theater
09.22.18 Los Angeles, Ca – Novo Theater
09.23.18 Las Vegas, Nv – Beauty Bar
09.25.18 Tustin, Ca – Marty’s On Newport
09.28.18 Honolulu, Hi – Anna O’briens
09.29.18 Hololulu, Hi – Anna O’briens