The Exploited Touring West Coast & Midwest in August & September

Scottish punk band The Exploited will be playing the West Coast of US & Canada and the Midwest this August and September. Total Chaos will be supporting the band. Sorry East Coast, we’re shit out of luck again.



You can see all the band’s dates and ticket links here.

Tour Dates:

08.29.18 San Diego, Ca – Observatory North Park

08.30.18 Sacramento, Ca – Ace Of Spades

08.31.18 Fresno, Ca – The Crest Theatre

09.01.18 Oakland, Ca – Oakland Metro Operahouse

09.03.18 Vancouver. B.C. – Fortune Sound Club

09.04.18 Seattle, Wa – El Corazon

09.05.18 Portland, Or – Bossanova Ballroom

09.07.18 Salt Lake City, Ut – Metro Music Hall

09.08.18 Denver, Co – Orential Theater

09.09.18 Colorado Springs, Co – The Black Sheep

09.11.18 Kansas City, Mo – Riot Room

09.13.18 Cincinnati, Oh – North Side Yacht Club

09.14.18 Hamtramck, Mi – Sanctuary – Detroit

09.15.18 Chicago, Il – Riot Fest 2018

09.16.18 St. Louis, Mo – Fubar

09.20.18 Mesa, Az – Club Red

09.21.18 Santa Ana, Ca – Observatory Theater

09.22.18 Los Angeles, Ca – Novo Theater

09.23.18 Las Vegas, Nv – Beauty Bar

09.25.18 Tustin, Ca – Marty’s On Newport

09.28.18 Honolulu, Hi – Anna O’briens

09.29.18 Hololulu, Hi – Anna O’briens