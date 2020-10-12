The Lemonheads Live Streaming from The Bowery Electric October 25th

The Lemonheads have announced that they will be live streaming from The Bowery Electric in NYC on October 25th at 9pm EST. Tickets for the event are on sale now!



You can pick up a ticket to catch the show LIVE on October 25th at 9pm ET and continue to re-watch until midnight PT on November 1st. Tickets are only $10, with some cool options to tip the band and crew. Check out the merch booth for an exclusive lithograph and ticket package, a VIP package with virtual Zoom hang with Evan Dando after the show, or a personalized song from Evan to you (plus ticket package).

GA Tickets: $10

VIP Package: $75 (Includes ticket, show lithograph, and Zoom hang with Evan post show)

Custom Cover + Ticket to Show: $250 (Evan will send a personalized video of him covering a song of your choice – for personal use only)

Merch Package: $40 (lithograph poster + ticket to show)

Purchase tickets here.