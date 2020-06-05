The Slackers Playing Online Live Stream Concert On June 14th

The Slackers will be playing an online live stream concert with Tremenda Korte, Pinata Protest, and Nate Bergman on Sunday, June 14th. The concert starts at 3:45pm EST and can be access here. Tickets on sale now!



They are set to play their first group performance of 2020 on Sunday, June 14th at 3.45 PM EST from a secret location in the tristate New York area. A portion of the proceeds of this very special live streaming concert event will be benefiting four charities important to the band and will be supported remotely by other musical acts: La Tremenda Korte, Pinata Protest, and Nate Bergman plus the surprise addition of a major international artist as direct support, announced by end of week.

The Slackers will be playing live through the technical magic of Live From Events. Using this format, the band hopes to recreate the intensity of an in-person performance, online. The band will be live streaming their full, customary 90 minute performance of original ska, reggae, soul, and rock n’ roll. “Ticket holder” participants of the live stream will also receive a direct download code for 20 minutes of brand new music from the Slackers in thanks for their participation and support.

Supporting acts on the bill also slated to perform:

• Tremenda Korte, Mexico City, MX: One of the premiere ska/punk bands in Latin America.

• Pinata Protest, San Antonio, TX: A high energy, punk/cumbia/ranchera fusion band.

• Nate Bergman, Montgomery County, Maryland: Formerly of popular act Lionize, Bergman will perform a solo act to open the show.

• And a secret artist to be announced very soon!

The Slackers are helping collect donations for four charities at this event, all very important to the band. They include:

ACLU- https://www.aclu.org/

Navajo Nation Covid Relief – https://www.nndoh.org/donate.html

The NYC Libertyfund – https://www.libertyfund.nyc/

NIVA – https://www.nivassoc.org/support-niva

“In these troubled times of pandemics, vicious right wing politics, and racial strife, the Slackers are trying to project a message of unity and solidarity.” – David Hillyard, manager and saxophonist of the Slackers stated.

“We are in the midst of some very tough times, and everyone could use some great music to soothe and to revitalize. We are proud to work in concert with Live From by creating a space where many international artists can play online and profit from their work. We’re happy that we can make a difference”, Sound Talent Group agent John Pantle stated.