The White Buffalo Announces Sons Of Anarchy Live Stream Concert

The Belly Up and The White Buffalo (Jake Smith) have announced a live stream concert featuring nothing but all the White Buffalo songs from Sons of Anarchy. The concert event is happening February 21st at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA for his first performance since November.



Jake Smith will perform, for the first time ever, a set list tailored around the numerous songs from his catalogue featured in, or written for Sons of Anarchy.

“It’s been over a year since our last live show, but we are excited to announce another live stream partnership with the legendary Belly Up. For the first time ever we are going to perform all my songs featured in “Sons of Anarchy,” along with some fan favorites, states Jake Smith. Many TWB fans cite the hugely popular FX show as their initiation into Smith’s catalogue.

Tickets will be sold via bellyup.com where fans will have the opportunity to purchase an MP3 download of the evening’s performance and an exclusive limited edition The White Buffalo t-shirts, designed by San Diego-based illustrator Scrojo, who’s known for his prolific work in the music industry and the surf and skate community.

For all upcoming live streams visit bellyup.com

Date: February 21, 2021 at 5pm PST

Admission: $10

Tickets: https://bellyuplive.com/the-white-buffalo/