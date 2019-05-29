The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce The Cranking & Skanking Fest 2019

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have announced the 2nd annual festival, The Cranking & Skanking Fest 2019, happening on Saturday August 10th at The Met Courtyard in Pawtucket, RI. So far the Bosstones will be headlining obviously, and they have lured over Buck O Nine, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and have reunited The Amazing Crowns to play the fest. More will be announced soon!



There will be food vendors, craft beer and lots of other stuff.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at Noon EST: http://bit.ly/Bosstones_MetCourtyard