The Prizefighters Announce Summer Tour

Minnesota rocksteady band The Prizefighters have announced a Summer Tour, in support of their new album Fire Walk. They will be playing in Trenton at Millhill Basement on August 1st and then in Brooklyn at the Kingsland on August 2nd. More dates below.



Tour Dates

July 26 — Chicago, IL @ Reggies

July 27 — Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

July 28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Howlers

July 29 — New London, CT @ 33 Golden Street

July 30 — TBA

July 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ War3house 3

Aug 1 — Trenton, NJ @ Millhill Basement

Aug 2 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland

Aug 3 — Washington DC @ TBA

Aug 4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn

For tickets and tour date info: http://theprizefighters.net/