The Prizefighters Announce Summer Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 8th, 2019
Minnesota rocksteady band The Prizefighters have announced a Summer Tour, in support of their new album Fire Walk. They will be playing in Trenton at Millhill Basement on August 1st and then in Brooklyn at the Kingsland on August 2nd. More dates below.
Tour Dates
July 26 — Chicago, IL @ Reggies
July 27 — Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
July 28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Howlers
July 29 — New London, CT @ 33 Golden Street
July 30 — TBA
July 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ War3house 3
Aug 1 — Trenton, NJ @ Millhill Basement
Aug 2 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland
Aug 3 — Washington DC @ TBA
Aug 4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn
For tickets and tour date info: http://theprizefighters.net/