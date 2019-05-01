The Selecter Announce 40th Anniversary US Tour

The Selecter have announced a 40th Anniversary Tour in the US for September. The tour starts on September 11th at Gramercy Theatre in NYC, and finishes up on September 21st in Pomona, CA. The tour will feature special guest & DJ Rhoda Dakar of the Bodysnatchers and Special AKA.



Visit The Selecter’s facebook page for exclusive pre-sale happening now with code SELECTER40.

Tour Dates

09/11 New York, NY

09/12 Boston, MA

09/13 Kent, OH

09/15 Denver, CO

09/17 San Francisco, CA

09/18 San Diego, CA

09/19 San Diego, CA

09/20 Hermosa Beach, CA

09/21 Pomona, CA

VIP Meet & Greet Packages available http://theselectervip.com/product/the-selecter-vip/.