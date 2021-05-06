The Slackers Releasing “Slackers Dub Classics” Tomorrow (May 7th)

The Slackers will be releasing a new release tomorrow, on May 7th, entitled Slackers Dub Classics. It also happens to be Bandcamp Friday, which means all the money goes towards the band so perhaps if you’re not a total dub fan like myself, still throw some cash at the band! Will be interesting to see how they re-do some of their songs though.



The NY rocksteady ska band have curated 11 full-length “greatest hits” tracks from several eras of their 30 year career span as ska musicians into a brand new album offering by popular demand.

The album was mixed by the Slackers’ guitarist and engineer, Jay Nugent. He remakes and revisits classic Slackers’ rhythms, such as ‘Watch This’ and ‘Wasted Days’, adding reverb and delay. Legendary DJ Ranking Joe makes a cameo on a reworking on the 1998 era track, ‘Make me Smile.’

To help celebrate the launch of Dub Classics and their 30th anniversary as a band, The Slackers are live streaming their next concert on May 21st at 7:30pm EST – filmed outdoors in open air and aptly titled: “Backyard Party”.

By partnering with streaming events platform LiveFrom once again, the show will be available as a VOD throughout that entire weekend with all star opening acts TBA soon.

Tickets available at: www.LiveFrom.events/Slackers