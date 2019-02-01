The Specials Announce 40th Anniversary Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 1st, 2019
The Specials released their new album Encore today, and have also announced a bunch of tour dates to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band. The Specials will be playing at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn on June 14th, which they played the last time they were in NY.
Tour Dates:
5/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
5/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
5/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
5/25 – Oakland, CA @Fox Theater
5/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival
5/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
5/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
5/31 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
6/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
6/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
6/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
6/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
6/08 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
6/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
6/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
6/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
6/15- Boston, MA @ House of Blues
6/17 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
6/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
6/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
You can read our review at the new album here.