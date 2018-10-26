The Specials Releasing New Album ‘Encore’

The Specials, well 3 original members (Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter) will be releasing a new album on February 1st, 2019! The album will be called Encore and they will be touring to support it. The 10 tracks also have a cover of The Equals’ “Black Skinned Blue-Eyed Boys” and a cover of “Blam Blam Fever,” which they have done before with Neville.



This is the first album in a long time with frontman Terry. Of course, the other members of the band (Neville, Jerry, Roddy, and John {RIP}) will be missed but I am curious to see how this 10 track album will be. The CD will contain a second disc featuring The Best of The Specials Live. Also on the album will drummer Kenrick Rowe and Ocean Colour Scene guitarist Steve Cradock, who has toured with the band a few times now.

The band will announce a 2019 UK tour next Tuesday and you can get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the album from HMV. More details about Pre-ordering at HMV.

Tracklisting:

‘Black Skinned Blue-Eyed Boys’

‘B.L.M.’

‘Vote For Me’

‘The Lunatics’

‘Breaking Point’

‘Blam Blam Fever’

’10 Commandments’

‘Embarrassed By You’

‘The Life And Times (Of A Man Called Depression)’

‘We Sell Hope’