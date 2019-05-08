The Toasters Announce Second Leg Of Their North American Tour

The Toasters are always busy and that’s not gonna change anytime soon. Bucket and the band have announced the second leg of their North American tour where they will be playing all over. The tour starts on September 5th in San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger. The Scotch Bonnets will be supporting us Sept 27 – Oct 12.



They will be playing at Kingsland (seems like the new ska & punk spot) in Brooklyn on September 20th, Sept 21st will see the band in Croydon, PA at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co and on September 22nd in Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall.

The site recently reviewed one of their shows, which you can read here.

Tour Dates:

Sept 5 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Sept 7 – festival announcement soon

Sept 8 – Denver, CO @ Streets

Sept 10 – University City, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Sept 11 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern

Sept 12 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

Sept 13 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti

Sept 14 – festival announcement soon

Sept 15 – Montreal, QC @ Katacombs

Sept 16 – Worcester, MA @ Ralph’s Rock Diner

Sept 17 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

Sept 18 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

Sept 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Sidebar

Sept 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Sept 21 – Croydon, PA @ Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co

Sept 22 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

Sept 24 – Richmond, VA @ Banditos

Sept 25 – Roanoke, VA @ Martin’s

Sept 26 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Sept 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

Sept 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn

Sept 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

Sept 30 – Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge

Oct 1 – Austin, TX @ Flamingo Cantina

Oct 2 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Oct 3 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

Oct 4 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Fontaine Palace

Oct 6 – Tallahassee, FL @ The wilbury

Oct 7 – Charleston, SC @ Tin Roof

Oct 8 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggies 42nd St

Oct 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Star Community Bar

Oct 10 – Jacksonville Beach, FL @ Surfer [The Bar]

Oct 11 – Lake Worth, FL @ Propaganda

Oct 12 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

Oct 13 – Cape Coral, FL @ Nice Guy’s

Oct 26 – Honolulu, HI @ Anna O’Briens