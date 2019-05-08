The Toasters Announce Second Leg Of Their North American Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 8th, 2019
The Toasters are always busy and that’s not gonna change anytime soon. Bucket and the band have announced the second leg of their North American tour where they will be playing all over. The tour starts on September 5th in San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger. The Scotch Bonnets will be supporting us Sept 27 – Oct 12.
They will be playing at Kingsland (seems like the new ska & punk spot) in Brooklyn on September 20th, Sept 21st will see the band in Croydon, PA at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co and on September 22nd in Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall.
Tour Dates:
Sept 5 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Sept 7 – festival announcement soon
Sept 8 – Denver, CO @ Streets
Sept 10 – University City, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Sept 11 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern
Sept 12 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar
Sept 13 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti
Sept 14 – festival announcement soon
Sept 15 – Montreal, QC @ Katacombs
Sept 16 – Worcester, MA @ Ralph’s Rock Diner
Sept 17 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine
Sept 18 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
Sept 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Sidebar
Sept 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sept 21 – Croydon, PA @ Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co
Sept 22 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
Sept 24 – Richmond, VA @ Banditos
Sept 25 – Roanoke, VA @ Martin’s
Sept 26 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
Sept 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club
Sept 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn
Sept 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
Sept 30 – Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge
Oct 1 – Austin, TX @ Flamingo Cantina
Oct 2 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
Oct 3 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock
Oct 4 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Oct 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Fontaine Palace
Oct 6 – Tallahassee, FL @ The wilbury
Oct 7 – Charleston, SC @ Tin Roof
Oct 8 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggies 42nd St
Oct 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Star Community Bar
Oct 10 – Jacksonville Beach, FL @ Surfer [The Bar]
Oct 11 – Lake Worth, FL @ Propaganda
Oct 12 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
Oct 13 – Cape Coral, FL @ Nice Guy’s
Oct 26 – Honolulu, HI @ Anna O’Briens