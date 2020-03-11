The Toasters with Special Guest Coolie Ranx Headlining Radicsfest 2020

Radicsfest is happening again this year at Gramercy Theatre, on Saturday June 27th 2020 to be exact. ReadJunk isn’t “sponsoring” this year but that doesn’t mean we won’t be there. The Toasters will be headlining this year, along with special guest Coolie Ranx. I’ve never seen Coolie with the Toasters so I’m excited for that. Roy Radics’s band, The Rudie Crew, will be there this year, along with Metro Stylee, Eastern Standard Time, Catbite and others.



Pre-sale tickets go on sale today at 10am (lineup is the code) and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday the 13th.

More details about the event can be found on Facebook. Just be weary when the show gets closer, that all the people on the discussions page trying to get rid of tickets are most likely scammers.

Lineup:

The Toasters with special guest Coolie Ranx

Metro Stylee

Eastern Standard Time

Rudie Crew

Catbite

Hosted by Rob Kenner of Boomshots Media

Plus DJs Jr. Skaboss & Selecta Scream of Viva Ska Radio