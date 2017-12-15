NBC Is Trying To Remake The IT Crowd Again

Third time is a charm? NBC is trying to remake the beloved UK series The IT Crowd yet again. They made an attempt in 2014 and in 2007, which starred Richard Ayoade as Moss again and Joel McHale as Roy. This time, the series creator Graham Linehan will oversee the re-write and executive produce so perhaps there is hope? If this does makes it to series and pass the pilot stage and still sucks, at least we all can say “Did you see that ludicrous display last night?”



Variety reported the exclusive:

Original series creator Graham Linehan is set to write and executive produce a reimagining of the show, which follows the employees in the IT department of a massive corporation. Patrick Daly and Jon Rolph will also executive produce, with Universal Television producing.

The original series starred Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Parkinson, and Matt Berry. It ran for four seasons on Britain’s Channel 4. A one-hour finale special was released in 2013.

This marks NBC’s third attempt to create an American version of the series, though it will be the first that Linehan will write. In 2007, the network produced a pilot starring Joel McHale and Jessica St. Clair, with Ayoade reprising his role as Moss. NBC then gave a put pilot commitment to a new version of the project in 2014 that hailed from Bill Lawrence, Neil Goldman, and Garrett Donovan that ultimately did not move forward.