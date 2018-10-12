Netflix Cancels Marvel’s Iron Fist
TV News | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 12th, 2018
In news that isn’t surprising at all is that Netflix won’t be giving Iron Fist a third season. I watched most of the second season but just stopped because I was just bored with it. Not sure if it was actors or just the characters. I’m sure Danny Rand & other characters from the show will find their way into the other more successful Netflix/Marvel shows. There was also rumblings of maybe Iron Fist continuing on at Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Either way, I’m find with just sticking with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher.
Deadline was first to report the cancelation:
Just over a month after its significantly improved second season launched on Netflix, the streaming service has delivered a knockout cancellation punch to Marvel’s Iron Fist.
“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” said the Disney-owned comic giant and the streamer in a joint statement to Deadline today. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners,” Marvel and Netflix added. “We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”