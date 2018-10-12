Netflix Cancels Marvel’s Iron Fist

In news that isn’t surprising at all is that Netflix won’t be giving Iron Fist a third season. I watched most of the second season but just stopped because I was just bored with it. Not sure if it was actors or just the characters. I’m sure Danny Rand & other characters from the show will find their way into the other more successful Netflix/Marvel shows. There was also rumblings of maybe Iron Fist continuing on at Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Either way, I’m find with just sticking with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher.



Deadline was first to report the cancelation: