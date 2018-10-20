Netflix Has Canceled Marvel’s Luke Cage Now…

Ok, something is up when Netflix has canceled another Marvel property. Luke Cage was the latest to be canceled by Netflix, leading many people to scratch their heads and ask “why?” Is Netflix trying to save money? Creative differences? Will they combine Marvel shows into one thing like Heroes For Hire? Or are these shows just going to be moved to Disney’s streaming service in 2019? The show had its flaws (aka Mariah and Shades making out every episode) but it was nowhere near the disaster that was Iron Fist. If they cancel Jessica Jones or The Punisher next, something is definitely up.



The Hollywood Reporter posted about the cancelation last night: