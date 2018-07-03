ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 09 (New Music – July 2018)

Podcasts | By on Jul 3rd, 2018

ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 09 (New Music July 2018)

It’s another episode of all new music from 2018 and some from 2017. Mostly reggae, ska, punk but there’s rock, folk and other genres thrown in there as well.

  1. Iration – Press Play
  2. Stick Figure – World on Fire
  3. Rebelution – City Life
  4. Frank Turner – Make America Great Again
  5. Carbon Leaf – Come Sunday Morn
  6. Bad Religion – The Kids Are Alt-Right
  7. Pennywise – American Lies
  8. Mean Jeans – Taco Bell
  9. The Longshot – Taxi Driver
  10. Strung Out – Duke of Sorrow
  11. The Fratellis – Star Crossed Lovers
  12. Miles Kane – Cry On My Guitar
  13. Danny Goffey – Sick Holiday
  14. Johnny Marr – Day In Day Out
  15. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Holy Mountain
  16. English Beat – You Really Oughta Know
  17. Rude Boy George – Cars
  18. Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Closer To Nowhere
  19. Vic Rice – Motion Study I
  20. Dirty Heads – Visions
  21. Magic – Kiss Me
  22. The Bombpops – Polluted Skies
  23. The Filaments – Rip Off World
  24. Descendents – Pavlov’s Cat
  25. U.K. Subs – Suffragette City
  26. The Menzingers – Toy Soldiers
  27. Soft Science – Breaking
  28. Culture Abuse – Dip
  29. The Spitfires – Remains the Same
  30. Reggae Workers of the World – Wonder
  31. The Interrupters – Title Holder
  32. Hub City Stompers – What’s She Got
  33. The Nextmen vs Gentleman’s Dub Club – See Ya Next Tuesday

Next week we’ll have 2 new episodes. The first will be Hudson Valley bands and I’ll be joined by my buddy and metalhead reviewer on the site, Chris Taylor. The other episode will be an episode dedicated to my Father for his birthday, which is on July 14th. Two vastly different types of music but should be interesting episodes to say the least.

Topics:

, , , , , , ,