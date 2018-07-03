ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 09 (New Music – July 2018)

It’s another episode of all new music from 2018 and some from 2017. Mostly reggae, ska, punk but there’s rock, folk and other genres thrown in there as well.



Iration – Press Play Stick Figure – World on Fire Rebelution – City Life Frank Turner – Make America Great Again Carbon Leaf – Come Sunday Morn Bad Religion – The Kids Are Alt-Right Pennywise – American Lies Mean Jeans – Taco Bell The Longshot – Taxi Driver Strung Out – Duke of Sorrow The Fratellis – Star Crossed Lovers Miles Kane – Cry On My Guitar Danny Goffey – Sick Holiday Johnny Marr – Day In Day Out Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Holy Mountain English Beat – You Really Oughta Know Rude Boy George – Cars Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Closer To Nowhere Vic Rice – Motion Study I Dirty Heads – Visions Magic – Kiss Me The Bombpops – Polluted Skies The Filaments – Rip Off World Descendents – Pavlov’s Cat U.K. Subs – Suffragette City The Menzingers – Toy Soldiers Soft Science – Breaking Culture Abuse – Dip The Spitfires – Remains the Same Reggae Workers of the World – Wonder The Interrupters – Title Holder Hub City Stompers – What’s She Got The Nextmen vs Gentleman’s Dub Club – See Ya Next Tuesday

Next week we’ll have 2 new episodes. The first will be Hudson Valley bands and I’ll be joined by my buddy and metalhead reviewer on the site, Chris Taylor. The other episode will be an episode dedicated to my Father for his birthday, which is on July 14th. Two vastly different types of music but should be interesting episodes to say the least.