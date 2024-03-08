Adrian Sutherland – “Precious Diamonds”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Self-released

Genre: Folk/singer-songwriter

Website: https://adriansutherlandmusic.com/

Adrian Sutherland, a member of Canada’s Attawapiskat First Nation, brings his Native history, and his love of American country, to this intriguing disc recorded in Nashville.



I am not sure what precisely Sutherland sings about on “Notawe (Father)” but his beautiful voice is a reminder that lyrics don’t need to be translated to “get across” to us. Switching to English, Sutherland straddles an intriguing divide between respecting all that came before while making his own path on “My Rebel Spirit,” which is in the best traditions of outlaw country. “Boogeyman” is an intriguing story that won’t go in any directions you expect—in fact, it’s an indictment of the White world’s treatment of Native peoples; listen carefully to its haunting lyrics.

“You Are Left Behind” is a love song about getting burned, as so many of us have. Sutherland returns to his Native roots with “Kiyash” (Before),” once again sung in his ancestral language, before returning to country-inspired singing in English on the haunting “The Storm.” Late-album standouts include “Let It Shine,” which might make fellow Canadian Neal Young proud, and closer “Precious” melds Native sounds with country strains.

Intriguing sounds and stories told from a poet of Canada’s Far North in an album that straddles two cultures while respecting both.

Notable Tracks: Notawe (Father), Boogeyman, My Rebel Spirit, Let It Shine

Overall Rating: