BillyBio – “Feed the Fire”

Biohazard and Powerflo’s Billy Graziadei unleashes his first solo effort under the BillyBio name with Feed the Fire. Billy’s music is certainly no stranger to many ears, starting in the groundbreaking Brooklyn band Biohazard as well as exploring side projects like Suicide City, Blue, and more recently his new band Powerflo which features Sen Dog from Cypress Hill and Christian Olde Wolbers formerly of Fear Factory and Akraea to name a few. That being said Billy’s been very busy and it was very interesting to see how he’d approach a solo album given he’s been involved in so many different varying projects.



At first glance, the name suggests that maybe this might be repurposed Biohazard tunes, but if anything, the Biohazard part is just one piece of this great multi genre album. Billy’s certainly kept busy over the years. From filling in for Blood For Blood to his various production products he’s taken recently, we tend to forget the guy from Biohazard is a very talented individual. This release is a great display of those talents. The album kicks off with a frenzied pace digging into his hardcore influences with “Freedom’s Never Free,” providing a healthy dose of realism in the lyrics, which are definitely just one of the high points on the album. Not one to shy away from keeping it real, the album has a very uplifting message and that stands tall in “Feed The Fire.” The punk influence that was very present on early pre Urban Discipline Biohazard albums is on full display in “No Apologies, No Regrets” and the almost Rancid like feel of “Generation Z” is certainly a stand out highlight of the album. Also great that universal hardcore lyrical themes of unity and togetherness flow throughout the album; sticking heavily to classic punk and hardcore values.

The album kicks back into heavy mode with the almost Hatebreed sounding “Sick and Tired,” which isn’t the last time on the record you’ll hear that side as “Rise and Slay” also follows in a similar vein. The reinforcement of self empowerment returns with “STFU” as the song encourages you with its great chorus to “Stand up for your self.” You do get some experimental transitional tracks like “Remedy” and “Trepidation” to break up the onslaught a bit, and it gives Billy a chance to breathe while displaying some of his other talents before kicking back in with “Untruth” which can certainly hang with ‘Urban Discipline’ era Biohazard. Next up is “Enemy” which continues the fire of the album with a great gang vocal chorus. This brings us to the albums close with “Disaffected World”, which features that classic feel that Biohazard used to close with in the intro, while blasting through the rest of the song.

Overall with great production and great songs; this is an album that checks off everything you’d want from Billy and more that you didn’t know you needed. I’d certainly welcome more output like this from Billy in the future, but this is a great start.

Notable Tracks: Freedom’s Never Free, STFU, Generation Z, Enemy, Rise and Slay

Overall Rating: