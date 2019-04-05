Lissie – “When I’m Alone: The Piano Retrospective”

Record Label: Cooking Vinyl Limited

Genre: Singer/Songrwriter

Singer-Songwriter rocker Lissie has been putting out music for some time now, but finally we get a more raw, stripped down style with her songs in When I’m Alone: The Piano Retrospective. Lissie’s voice just fits perfectly with songs on the piano and it’s somewhat surprising it hasn’t happened yet.



With this record, Lissie takes a popular selection of her songs, a few covers and performs with just her magical voice and piano accompaniment. When I describe Lissie to others, I say she has a bit of Stevie Nicks in her voice with a more rockier edge, and funny enough, Lissie has a knack for absolutely nailing Fleetwood Mac tunes, just like “Dreams” on this record. Last time I saw Lissie perform live she was playing her “Sun Keeps Risin’” track and made me cry while I was shooting the show. She can have that effect on you as you take in her shows.

With this record, it’s a great collection of songs with a new spin on them, which is perfect to hold over fans till her next record of new material. It’ll be exciting to see what Lissie comes up with next.

Bottom Line: Awesome collection of Lissie’s greatest songs as well as covers in solo, low key, piano arrangements.

Notable Tracks: Dreams (Fleetwood Mac), Don’t You Give Up On Me, Everywhere I go, In Sleep

