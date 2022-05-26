Nicki Bluhm – “Avondale Drive”

Record Label: Compass Records

“Love to Spare” is a really tender tune, and give special listen to “Sweet Surrender” as well, with its dulcet tones and comforting harmonies, which are also in evidence on the following track, “Juniper Woodsmoke” and its country sounds reminiscent of Reba McEntire and Loretta Lynn.



“Mother’s Daughter” is definitely one of the key tracks on the album, what with its familial angst and Bluhm’s plaintive vocals. Stay tuned for the following song, “Fool’s Gold,” as well. Closer “Wheels Rolling” will have you wanting to hit the road yourself—and soon.

Notable Tracks: Love to Spare, Juniper Woodsmoke, Mother’s Daughter, Fool’s Gold

Overall Rating: