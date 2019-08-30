Stick Figure – “World on Fire”

Genre: Reggae Rock

Record Label: Ruffwood Records

Link: https://www.stickfiguremusic.com/

It’s the long awaited return of Stick Figure! 4 long years for fans as Scott Woodruff, a.k.a. Stick Figure, created new masterpieces for World on Fire. It wasn’t a complete dry spell however. Several new tracks were shared over a 2 year span in “Above the Storm,” “Easy Runaway,” and the title track “World on Fire.” With the ever changing environment in music, fans listen to music in different ways. However, I am sure all fans of Stick Figure will be thrilled to have a full album of new tunes. “World on Fire” sure as hell doesn’t disappoint either!

It is tough to top Stick Figure’s last record Set in Stone, but I feel this record did that. The record has been upped a level musicality and it shows. The album starts things off with “Once in a lifetime.” It builds and then blasts off with an upbeat tune that will have every fan hitting that repeat button. I’m always amazed at how Woodruff handles all the instruments and vocals. Listening closely, there’s so many layers to each track. Having a great studio (along with Scott’s talent) to create this magic helps too.

As usual with each Stick Figure record are a few guest appearances from his friends in Slightly Stoopid, TJ O’ Neil (who subsequently also just released a great cover with Stick Figure of Jimmy Buffett’s “A Pirate looks at 40,”) and Citizen Cope. One of my favorites from the new record is “Angels Above Me.” Such a beautiful song that speaks to me in ways that is hard to convey. Everyone’s favorite touring dog, Cocoa gets a special track on this record as well in “Cocoa De Rock.” To me, this had a great live traditional reggae vibe to it as well. Perhaps it’s the inclusion of the horn section. You won’t find a bad track on this one. Old and new fans alike will fall in love with this record just like I did. Get it now!

Notable Tracks: World on Fire, Angels Above Me, Summertime, Once in a Lifetime, All for You

Overall Rating: