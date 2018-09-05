Swingin’ Utters – “Peace and Love”

Genre: Punk

Bay Area punk rock band Swingin’ Utter’s are back with a 9th album release of more punk rock and fast folk tunes. This is the first album to be released since the 2015 departure of original drummer, Greg McEntee, leaving front man, Johnny Peebucks, as the remaining member left from the band’s inception in 87.



Peace and Love is also the fourth album since the band’s glorious return in 2011 from a long hiatus which have all wet the appetite of the punk rock listener in search of something fast and loud. This record continues Swingin’ Utter’s implementation of clever lyrics with a self deprecating play on words that often times laments on the working class woes and mental illness blues with such tunes as “E.C.T” and “Demons in Springtime.”

This record feels like more of the band’s consistency at attempts to expand the diversity of the content of their tunes and even vocal responsibilities. Darius Koski takes the lead on vocals on such tracks as “Seeds of Satisfaction” and “Sirens.” Jack Dalrymple also takes on lead vocals for the first time in his 10 years plus with the band with H.L.S., a ballad inspired by a lost friend. As a result, this is a collection of meaningful at times heartfelt tunes.

Bottom Line: Melodic fast punk rock ballads featuring lyrics with more substance than what you would find on the typical punk tune. More good music from Swingin’ Utters.

Notable Tracks: Undertaker Undertake, Sirens, Louise and Her Spider, E.C.T., Demons of Springtime, Human Potential, Drinkist, H.L.S.

