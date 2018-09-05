The Fad – “Get After It”

Record Label: Self-released

Genre: Ska Punk

https://thefadbongisland.bandcamp.com/album/get-after-it”>Buy on Bandcamp:

Long Island punk band with ska guitar, The Fad, has returned with a 4 song EP follow up to their hyper energetic full length debut album, Kill Punk Rock Stars.



With this latest release, The Fad utilizes horns in 2 out of the 4 songs which is about as much brass as what they had on their debut. The first track “Cut It” serves only as a good indication that the band should utilize brass a lot more than they should. The EP closes with a very punk and faster cover of “Rat Race” by The Specials. The brass is absent from this track which is a shame because this cover could have benefited a lot with the addition of a horn section. The music is fine but as a follow up to their debut album, something seems to be missing perhaps more songs to rival the drive or the consistent momentum of their previous record.

Bottom Line: If this is The Fad trying to focus more on the ska side, they are almost there. Maybe they need more to add to this repertoire in order to make it a stronger release or collection of ska punk tunes/follow up, however, dedicated fans may rejoice more.

Notable Tracks: Cut It, Rat Race

