The Planet Smashers – “Too Much Information”

Everybody’s favorite (or is it favourite in Canada?) Canadian ska band, The Planet Smashers, are back with a brand new album called Too Much Information. The band is celebrating 25 years and what better way to celebrate that with releasing their 9th full-length album! If you’ve been a fan of the band, you won’t be disappointed with this release! If you’re just discovering the Planet Smashers for the first time, you’ll be happy that you find out about them then.



The one thing that the Planet Smashers have done really well over the years is be one of the most consistent ska bands out there. Each album is just solid, catchy and like the old saying goes, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it! Too Much Information is an excellent follow-up to Mixed Messages, and in my opinion, a better album too!

I’ve been really digging their (most) recent sound with the keyboards. Case in point, the title track is one of my favorites off the new album and it literally goes right into things. Almost so, it feels like the song gets cut off right as you start it. It’s a keyboard-heavy, bouncy ska song – just the way I like it. The keyboards just add another dynamic to their sound, which you can hear in songs like “Break My Neck (A Love Song),” “Going Out Solo” and “Light In Your Smile.” It seems like every album from the Smashers they have this feel-good sounding song. This time it’s “Aim High.” I just like the way Matt sings it and the way the song is done. “Going Out Solo” is another song that you’ll soon be singing to yourself after you hear it. The rest of the album is just as good as well. I would say the only song I didn’t care for is “Good Vibes” but perhaps someone else will like it?

The Planet Smashers continue to be the most reliable ska band in the scene. They continue producing album after album that will make you want to dance and sing to their songs. Plus, they make you want to get off your ass and go see them live when they come to your town too. At least that’s how I feel about the band and their music. To me, this is one of my favorite ska albums of the year!

Bottom Line: One of my favorite ska albums of the year!

Notable Tracks: Too Much Information, Can’t Stop, Brain Freeze, Aim High, Going Out Solo, Light In Your Smile, We Ain’t Taking It

