The Players Band – “Skamörgåsbord”

Genre: Ska

Record Label: Self-released

Link: https://theplayersband.com/

Buy On Their Site

Baltimore ska band, The Players Band, has returned with their first studio album in twelve years. Skamörgåsbord is a pleasant entry and addition to today’s small but still alive ska genre. The band features a mix of well established veteran ska musicians from the likes of The Pietasters, The Slackers, and Stubborn All Stars among others. All bring a polish quality and tightly put together LP that would make modern ska fans nod their heads and bodies in delight.



The album opens with a very upbeat and melodic tune called “Who’s That” and continues with an excellent cover of Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” as well as other covers including one of the Harry J All Stars classic “Liquidator” and “Work Song” by Nat Adderley which had been previously reworked by The Slackers. This record is highlighted by the booming horn progression, tight arrangement, as well as horn and keyboard solos.

Bottom Line: Skamörgåsbord is for the third wave ska fan and Jamaican music appreciator. There is new material and some great covers abound on this record, laden with instant melody and smooth rhythm.

Notable Tracks: Who’s That?, Sledgehammer, Wet Noodle, Nimrod, Work Song, Over You, Liquidator, Get In The Van.

Overall Rating: