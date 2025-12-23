Various Artists – “Lost Nog: A Small Batch Holiday Compilation Volume 6”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

The Restless Townies, Jeff Hulett and the Hand Me Downs, 3-T, Pepper’s Tale Tales and several other bands get jolly and decked out with holly and holiday cheer on this album. The album is free courtesy of Small Batch, but if you’re inclined to help out some great charities, you can do so while downloading the album by going here.



The Townies finally settle it once and for all by proclaiming “My favorite Christmas movie is ‘Die Hard’” on “Christmas Memory (What Did I Do Wrong?).” And you’ll get a laugh as the temporarily rebranded “Jolly” Jeff Hulett brings you a minor-key take on “Jingle Bells.” “Winter Meetings” from JD Reager and “Primary Ulterior” from John Hill serve as notice that this isn’t a “traditional” Christmas album (give a listen and see for yourself).

For those who like their holiday fare truly hard-core, may I recommend “Invasion Force” by 3-T? “Christmas Can Be Saved” from Graham Winchester brings in some rather fun lyrics amidst its punk-inspired tunescape, and “Let Us Be Still” from the Central Standards is a gospel-inflected (appropriately enough) reminder that, amidst the holiday running around and gorging ourselves on calories galore, it’s as equally important to stop and enjoy the joy of the season. Some of the slower tunes on the album are among the most intriguing, including “Spend Some Time” from Black Bettie and Dirt Merchant’s country-style “You Love Christmas.”

Admit it, most Christmas playlists could use a shakeup, so why not let the 2025 rendition of “Lost Nog” add some spice to your holiday listening?

Notable Tracks: Christmas Memory (What Did I Do Wrong?), Christmas Can Be Saved, Let Us Be Still, Spend Some Time, You Love Christmas

