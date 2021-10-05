Night of the Animated Dead (Blu-Ray + Digital Code)

Starring: Josh Dahamel, Dule Hill, Katherine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Will Sasso

Written By: John A. Russo

Directed By: Jason Axinn

Studio: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Buy On Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of this Blu-ray set that I reviewed in this post. The opinions I share are my own.

An innocent family trip to the cemetery for condolences kicks off the end of humanity as we know it in “Night of the Animated Dead” an animated re-imagining of George Romero’s 1968 masterpiece.



“Night of the Animated Dead” takes the script from the original movie and puts it to a fully animated feature-length film with some added scenes. While I’m not entirely sure the point of this animated re-envisioning, it is interesting to have a project like this get the official greenlight. Although the overall animation is very basic and not what I would expect for a film of this magnitude, the extra scenes of added gore and the painted backgrounds are very detailed and gruesome. The animated feature holds an R rating for Bloody/Gruesome Zombie Violence (not kidding).

One of the best elements of “Night of the Animated Dead” is the suburb voice acting. They did such a great job of reenacting the slow horror pace of the original film that at times I had to do a double check to make sure the movie wasn’t just subbing in the original audio tracks.

As I mentioned before, I’m not really quite sure what the point of this project was other than it being a fan’s animated love letter to the original movie but with some extra gore for good measure and a slightly faster pace. The special feature gives some insight on the process, I suppose. If the animated version piques somebody’s interest in the Romero-Verse or any of the thousands of zombie spin-offs…then I guess it did its job.

Special Features:

• Making of: Animating the Dead

Audio:

DTS-HD Master Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital: French & Español Subtitles: English SDH, French & Española

Video:

1080p High Definition

Bottom Line: A fun animated re-imagining of “Night of the Living Dead” with animation that leaves a lot to be desired.

Running Time: 71 Mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: