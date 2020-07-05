South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season (Blu-Ray)

Starring: Trey Parker, Matt Stone

Created By: Trey Parker, Matt Stone

Studio: Paramount / Comedy Central

South Park Season 23 is out now on Blu-Ray and DVD, and the show still continues to be funny after all these years! I think Season 23 is just as good as Season 22, but I guess it depends on what you think is funny. Either way, there’s some hilarious episodes on this set.



Each episode still has a particular subject that they cover but the majority of the episodes deal with Randy Marsh and his mairjuana farm, Tegridy Farms. I liked the changed intro to the theme song as well. Unlike some seasons, season 23 featured both a Halloween and Christmas episode which was nice. They usually do Xmas stuff really well. The “Christmas Snow” episode was a highlight for me, but so were the episodes about plant based products, anti-vaxxers and PC Principal has been the funniest character they have created in awhile.

Season 23 was on par with the previous season, and I think the show hasn’t been funnier. The seasons before those two weren’t that great but happy to see the show has been doing well with sticking to their usual antics. I think what has worked for the show is spending less time on Mr. Garrison as Trump and more about other social & political issues. Focusing on Randy on his weed business this season has produced some gems. I always like Randy, more than the kids these days. So whenever he’s the focus, I’m all for it. The show still manages to poke fun and make you think about certain topics like legalizing weed (obviously), anti-vaxxers, ICE, plant-based products, media censorship in China, and other things that will be sure to make people both happy and angry at the same time.

I think Matt and Trey have perfected the formula to sustain the show’s longevity. Less is more and 10 episodes a season is plenty. They found staying away from certain people who are caricature in and of themselves was a better route. Stick to certain topics and have the kids and the parents on the show deal with them. Their humor is harsh but always really funny. There’s no left or right leaning, everyone is fair game with them. South Park has always been social and political, but they usually do it in the right way, just not a few seasons ago. I think they have course-corrected that with the last 2 seasons.

I’m kind of disappointed that they don’t really do mini-commentaries anymore. I remember a few seasons ago where they gave up on it and said this will probably be it. I don’t like commentaries usually but always made an attempt to listen to what they said. It was only a few minutes long after all but I guess they feel the episodes speak for themselves. They have #socialcommentary thing that just sucks and it’s pretty much watching stupid Twitter on your screen. Not really insightful and a waste of space.

South Park Season 23 has some funny episodes and I can’t wait to see what they come up with for Season 24. There’s probably just an entire season of material on being quarantined. Can they do the show remotely? I guess we’ll find out if there’s a new season coming out this fall. In the meantime, catch up on Season 23 and laugh your ass off.

Features:

Concept Art

#Socialcommentary

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.78:1, 1.33:1

Audio:

English: Dolby TrueHD 5.1

English: Dolby Digital 2.0

Subtitles:

English SDH

Bottom Line: South Park continues to deliver some funny episodes!

Running Time: 220 mins

Rating: NR

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: