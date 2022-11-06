To Kill a Mockingbird (4k UHD + Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, Phillip Alford, Ruth White, Paul Fix, Brock Peters Frank Overton, James Anderson, Robert Duvall

Written By: Horton Foote

Directed By: Robert Mulligan

Studio: Universal

Buy On Amazon.com

The timeless, classic film To Kill A Mockingbird, based on Harper Lee’s novel, is now available on 4k UHD and 4k digital for its 60th anniversary. If this is a movie you never owned, now is a good time to get it since it looks fantastic quality-wise.



The movie takes place in the deep south in the 1930s. An adult Scout Finch narrates the movie about growing up in Alabama during this time. Scout (Mary Badham), Jem (Phillip Alford), and their friend Dill (John Megna) spend their summer getting into mischief and spying on their mysterious neighbor “Boo” Radley (Robert Duvall). Jem and Scout’s father, Atticus (Gregory Peck), is a lawyer who agrees to defend an African-American man who’s been falsely accused. By doing so, the kids hear it from their classmates in school and tension rises throughout the town.

It’s been awhile since I’ve seen the movie and even longer time since reading the book in high school. I did a review of the DVD back in 2005. That’s honestly probably the last time I saw this? Maybe I watched it after that. Either way, It’s a timeless movie unfortunately, especially with the ongoing racism in this country/the world. It’s infuriating watching parts of this, and makes my blood boil.

The performance from Gregory Peck as Atticus is just incredible. The character is iconic because of the way he puts everyone on a level playing field. The kids of course were fine as well, and their ongoing curiosity of things makes the movies enjoyable to watch, despite some of the subject matter. Based on what I remember from the book, some characters were minor in the movie compared to the book. The movie still captures the deep south in that era quite well. I think with child actors, if they sucked in this; it wouldn’t have been a good movie. Even the powerful performance from Peck, if the kids were bad – it just wouldn’t stunk up the movie. Thankfully that didn’t happen.

The 4k quality movie looks great despite when the movie came out. The black and white of the film really stands out now, it looks sharp and just the best I’ve seen yet on the quality. I believe audio wasn’t really remastered as much as the picture quality. Most of the extras carried over from the Blu-Ray release in 2012 but there is one featurette that’s really good called “To Kill a Mockingbird: All Points of View.” Check that one out if you have less than a half hour to spare.

After all these years of not seeing To Kill a Mockingbird, the movie still holds up extremely well as being timeless, a classic and unforgettable. Everytime I watch, it’s a gut punch on what happens in it. With this being on 4k UHD, it looks awesome and definitely worth purchasing if you like to own the movie in its highest quality to date. If you’ve never read the book or seen this movie, well what the hell are you doing reading this review? Watch or read this now!

Features:

To Kill a Mockingbird: All Points of View

Fearful Symmetry

A Conversation with Gregory Peck

Academy Award Best Actor Acceptance Speech

American Film Institute Life Achievement Award

Excerpt from Tribute to Gregory Peck

Scout Remembers

Theatrical Trailer

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Audio Commentary: Director Robert Mulligan and Producer Alan Pakula.

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio:

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS 2.0 Mono

Spanish: DTS 2.0 Mono

French: DTS 2.0 Mono

German: DTS Mono

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Korean, Mandarin (Traditional), Norwegian, Swedish

Bottom Line: An unforgettable timeless classic looks even better on 4k

Running Time: 129 mins

Rating: NR

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: