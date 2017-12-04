Starring: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop and Scott Patterson

Written By: Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino

Directed By: Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino

Studio: Warner Bros.

Buy On Amazon.com

It’s been ten long years since the original Gilmore Girls show ended. Since then, I’ve rewatched the show in its entirety on a constant loop. The show’s brilliant pop culture references, snappy dialogue, brainy characters and close mother-daughter relationship have kept me coming back, wishing for more.



When the revival was announced, I nearly spilled my coffee I was so excited. I watched it as soon as it aired (practically in one sitting) and wondered how the writers could ever live up to my expectations. And, for the most part, I felt they did. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is a revival in four parts, with each episode taking place over the course of a season — and it picks up exactly ten years after we left Stars Hollow.

There was so much this revival did well. It addressed the painful loss of Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann) in a realistic way and paid homage to the actor who played him, Edward Herrmann. Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) was the same feisty Emily I knew and loved, but she’s grown as person because of Richard’s death. Now, she has to move forward in a way she’d never expected — without her other half. Kelly Bishop does a wonderful job as she brings us along on that emotional journey.

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) is also grappling with Richard’s death, in addition to her relationship with Luke, changes at the inn and her evolving relationship with her mother. I was so happy to be back in her world.

Sadly, I was most disappointed with Rory’s character development. When we left her, she heading off to work on the Obama campaign immediately after her Yale University graduation. Since then, aside from a piece in The New Yorker, she hasn’t accomplished much. Her decisions and attitude throughout the revival just didn’t seem very “Rory.”

Why, why, why aren’t there any extras? The revival takes place 10 years after the original show ended, so I would have expected there to be some exclusive content on the making of the show, interviews, the rebuilding of Stars Hollow… something. Gilmore Girls fans would have lapped up any extras provided.

Overall, I’m thrilled this revival took place. It brought me back to a happy place filled with all of my favorite quirky characters. While I won’t comment on the infamous final four words of the series, I will say that the writers left so much open to be explored in the land of Stars Hollow (yay!). Here’s hoping there will be more Gilmore Girls in the works soon!

Features:

None

Audio

English Dolby Digital 5.1

Video

Widescreen 1.78:1 Color

Subtitles: English, French and Spanish

Bottom Line: Fans of the original Gilmore Girls need to add this to their collection — it will leave you wanting more.

Running Time: 368 minutes

Rating: NR

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: