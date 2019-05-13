Iration @ Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

Date: May 11th, 2019

Opening Bands: Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Katastro

It’s May and my first show of the year was on Saturday in Asbury Park with Iration, Pepper and Fortunate Youth and Katastro. I have a lot of catching up to do with going to shows but we’ll see what happens. Getting harder and harder going to shows on weeknights. It was great to see a show again, especially seeing Iration for the first time but the weather certainly could have been a lot better.



I was checking the hourly forecast and looked like the rain was going to happen after 10pm, which would have been great but that wasn’t the case. It’s the shore so you never know what you’re going to get. It worked out for the first few hours of the show. My twin brother and I arrived at Asbury right after the doors opened and you could tell the weather wasn’t going to be good. I wore a hoodie and denim jacket, but other people were wearing shorts, and skimpier outfits so I’m sure a lot of people called out sick on Monday.

That’s what I did because I ended up getting a sinus infection or really bad allergies before the show. It seemed like every single person at the show was smoking cigarettes, and vaping/weed so whenever I have allergies, it makes the smell ten times worse. I kept trying to escape the smoke, but definitely feel like I got a sinus infection and smoked 10 packs of cigarettes from the show. I wish they would ban smoking cigarettes at outdoor shows too. Don’t care if it’s outside, people that don’t smoke still don’t want to smell it or breathe that shit in. Anyway….

The opening band was Katastro, who I never heard of. Kind of a mix of pop, alternative, hip-hop and reggae/dub I guess? I thought they were pretty good live and had a few decent tracks. After them, the clouds started to get a little bit thicker and it drizzled for two seconds. Fortunate Youth were up next and I’m not too familiar with them, I really like their song “Left My Love in California” but of course they didn’t play it. Figures. With that said, really liked their set and they moved around a lot and were fun to see live. The guy behind the bongos was cool to see, and a few others switched off instruments as well. Bret from Pepper came out to sing a song with the band, which was “Dial My Number” I believe. I guess he’s been doing that for a few years now. After seeing Fortunate Youth, I’m going to make more of an effort to listen to their music because really enjoyed what I heard in Asbury Park.

Pepper were up next, and again, started to drizzle a little bit and then stopped. Weather was definitely not cooperating. That wasn’t going to stop people from seeing Pepper and Iration. The last time I saw Pepper, I had to cut out early since they went on too late for a weeknight. Thankfully, I got to see their entire set this time because they were a blast to see. So much energy and I love the mixture of reggae, rock and sometimes ska & punk. They had a few guests come out like Iration for their new single “Warning” and Fortunate Youth for the song “Ashes.” Their setlist was a mixture of new and old, songs like “Ho’s” and some newer stuff like “Fuck Around (All Night).” The later is one of my favorite songs from Pepper, and I really just like that album a lot. Would have been nice to hear “Higher Ground” or “Hunny Girl.” I really liked when they played “Vacation” the last time I saw them play but can’t remember if they did that song; I don’t think so. For all the songs they didn’t do, I still thought they killed it and played so well.

It seemed like a lot of people were there for Pepper, because after their set a lot of people left. Or maybe they didn’t want to sit in the rain, which was pretty constant now. I was hiding near the stage waiting for the band to come on. I somehow, got all access so I certainly took advantage of that for Iration’s set and stayed for about 6 or 7 songs. Whoever gave me that, thanks a lot! I’m really only familiar with Iration’s last two albums but man, those are albums are top notch. This was the first time seeing Iration and they didn’t disappoint! Out of reggae rock sub genre, they are one of my favorites. The song “Stay Awake” is the one song that got me into the band, and thankfully they played it live. I was dancing in the rain when that song came on.

Iration played all the songs I wanted to hear like “Already Gold,” “Press Play,” “Midnight?,” “Last To Know,” “Energy,” “Twisted Up,” “Stay The Course” and “Broken Promises.” Surprisingly, Iration broke out an instrumental punk cover of Blink 182’s “What’s My Age Again” which was hilariously awesome. The people that were still there, they were having a blast seeing Iration play and thankfully they didn’t end the show early. I was thinking the band would have cut their set really short. I ended up leaving right before their encore, so not sure if they even did one.

The Live From Paradise tour was a great show and I particularly loved seeing Pepper again and Iration for the first time. The tour will be stopping in NYC on July 19th, so if you’re really wanting to see Iration and Pepper (and don’t want to see Radicsfest) then that’s your next time to see the tour in the area!

I’ll have a lot more photos on skapunkphotos.com this week, but for now here’s my favorites from the show:

Katastro

Fortunate Youth

Pepper

Iration