The Menzingers Premiere Music Video For “After The Party”

The Menzingers’ premiered the music video for the title track “After the Party.” The PA punk band’s fifth full-length, After the Party was released last month to much critical acclaim; I think it’s one of the best albums of the year! The band will be playing NYC area soon with a sold out show at Irving Plaza on March 30th and a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 4th.



Directed by Kyle Thrash, “After the Party” unfolds as a frenetic short film following a young couple through Dairy Queen parking lots, trashed apartments, house parties, motel rooms, pool halls, and rooftops. The video’s gritty yet romantic sensibility perfectly captures the spirit of the song—a bittersweet anthem that Menzingers singer/guitarist Greg Barnett has described as “mundane moments etched behind eyelids that culminate into meaningful realizations, and of course give way to the beautiful trifecta of Sex! Drugs! Rock n Roll!”

Tour Dates:

Mar 23 Orlando, FL – The Social

Mar 24 Orlando, FL – The Social (Sold Out)

Mar 25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Mar 26 Tampa, FL – The State Theatre

Mar 28 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Mar 29 Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel (Sold Out)

Mar 30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza (Sold Out)

Mar 31 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Apr 01 Boston, MA – Royale (Sold Out)

Apr 04 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg