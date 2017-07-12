Watch Gogol Bordello’s Lyric Video for “Walking On The Burning Coal”

Photo by Dan Efram

Gogol Bordello has released the new single “Walking On The Burning Coal” from their upcoming seventh album Seekers and Finders which comes out August 25th 2017 via Cooking Vinyl. The sound of the song is interesting, in that it’s something we haven’t heard from Eugene and Gogol Bordello yet.



Gogol will also embark on a North American tour in support of the new album from September to November with a record release show on August 26th at Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre (full tour dates below). NYC’s brass/woodwind Lucky Chops will support.

Tour Dates:

7/22 Baltimore, MD @ Artscape Festival

8/20 Elora, ON @ Riverfest Elora

8/26 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

9/8-9 Kansas City, KS @ Buzz Beach Ball

9/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Festival

9/18 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

9/20 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/22 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/23 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

9/25 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/26 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

9/27 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

9/29 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

9/30 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field (supporting Modest Mouse)

10/2 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/3 Columbus, OH @ Newport

10/4 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/8 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/19 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

10/20 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/21 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/23 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/24 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

10/25 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/27 Des Moines, IA @ Wooley’s

10/28 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

10/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

11/1 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/2 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works