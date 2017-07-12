Watch Gogol Bordello’s Lyric Video for “Walking On The Burning Coal”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 12th, 2017
Gogol Bordello has released the new single “Walking On The Burning Coal” from their upcoming seventh album Seekers and Finders which comes out August 25th 2017 via Cooking Vinyl. The sound of the song is interesting, in that it’s something we haven’t heard from Eugene and Gogol Bordello yet.
Gogol will also embark on a North American tour in support of the new album from September to November with a record release show on August 26th at Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre (full tour dates below). NYC’s brass/woodwind Lucky Chops will support.
Tour Dates:
7/22 Baltimore, MD @ Artscape Festival
8/20 Elora, ON @ Riverfest Elora
8/26 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
9/8-9 Kansas City, KS @ Buzz Beach Ball
9/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Festival
9/18 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
9/20 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9/21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9/22 Portland, ME @ State Theatre
9/23 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
9/25 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
9/26 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
9/27 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
9/29 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
9/30 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field (supporting Modest Mouse)
10/2 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/3 Columbus, OH @ Newport
10/4 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
10/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/8 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/19 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
10/20 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
10/21 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/23 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/24 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
10/25 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/27 Des Moines, IA @ Wooley’s
10/28 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
10/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
11/1 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/2 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works