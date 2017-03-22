Watch The Mystery Science Theater 3000 New Season Trailer!

It’s finally here, footage from the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 season starring the original creator Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray, Patton Oswalt, and Felicia Day! The voice of Tom Servo will from Baron Vaughn and the voice of Crow T. Robot will be from Hampton Yount. The trailer hit today and it’s quick, but gives you a glimpse into what to expect from the reboot. Seems like it’s more of the same, which is fine by me. Looking forward to watching bad movies with these guys again.



The new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 premieres in the US and Canada on April 14th on Netflix.