Watch The Mystery Science Theater 3000 New Season Trailer!
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 22nd, 2017
It’s finally here, footage from the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 season starring the original creator Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray, Patton Oswalt, and Felicia Day! The voice of Tom Servo will from Baron Vaughn and the voice of Crow T. Robot will be from Hampton Yount. The trailer hit today and it’s quick, but gives you a glimpse into what to expect from the reboot. Seems like it’s more of the same, which is fine by me. Looking forward to watching bad movies with these guys again.
The new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 premieres in the US and Canada on April 14th on Netflix.
In the not too distant future… the new season of MST3K is coming to Netflix. (April 14, AD, to be exact.)
Anticipated Reboot of Fan Favorite Series Mystery Science Theater 3000 will be Available on Netflix in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Ireland in the “Not-Too-Distant Future.” Original creator Joel Hodgson will be joined by comedian Jonah Ray (“Jonah Heston”) as the new host and Felicia Day (Geek & Sundry) as “Kinga Forrester.”
A Kickstarter starter campaign, spearheaded by Hodgson and Shout! Factory, surpassed the goal of funding the production of 14 new episodes and set the world record as the highest-funded film and TV crowdfunding campaign in history.
Mystery Science Theater 3000’s national broadcast life began in 1989. Set on the Satellite of Love where a human host is trapped by mad scientists with his two robot sidekicks and forced to watch an endless run of B movies. The format proved to be popular, and during its eleven years and 198 episodes on the Comedy Channel and Sci-Fi Channel, it attained a loyal fan base and critical acclaim, including a Peabody Award and two Emmys® nominations.