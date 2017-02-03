Cock Sparrer Playing Two California Shows in April

Cock Sparrer is set to return to California for two dates in April: 21st and April 22nd! Off With Their Heads will be playing both shows. Tickets go on sale Monday at 9am PST. If you want to see in NYC, they will be playing February 10th and 11th at Warsaw in Brooklyn. Show details below.



APRIL 21st

Berkeley, CA – The UC Theater

Doors 7:00pm / Show 8:00pm

$29.50 adv / $32.50 door

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: OFF WITH THEIR HEADS, THE BODIES, WESTERN ADDICTION

APRIL 22nd

Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Doors 7:30pm / Show 8:30pm

$30 adv / $35 door

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: OFF WITH THEIR HEADS, LENNY LASHLEY’S GANG OF ONE, SUEDE RAZORS

You can see my photos from their set at Punk Rock Bowling last year here.