Metallica Announce The WorldWired 2017 North American Tour

Metallica was rockin’ out with Lady Gaga last night at Grammys, despite bad mic problems. This morning, they announced The WorldWired 2017 North American Tour and this is their first tour since 2009! They will be playing in NYC area on 2 dates: May 14th in East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium and on May 17th in Uniondale, NY at New Coliseum. I’m sure there will be more dates added if those sell out quickly. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be the main support acts for the tour. The entire list of dates are listed below.



Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00 AM local time, with presale tickets available to all Met Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 AM local time. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the Hardwired…To Self-Destruct album, available as a physical CD or a digital download. Visit www.metallica.com for complete ticket info.

Every ticket purchased through official outlets includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums within 14 business days after their purchase. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page.

Metallica has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer four options of special enhanced experiences on this tour, including premium tickets and amenities, including: early access to the venue, a visit to the ‘Memory Remains’ exhibit of memorabilia, and meet and greets. For full package details, visit http://www.cidentertainment.com/events/metallica-tour-2017/.

Additionally, Metallica has announced the formation of their All Within My Hands Foundation, which will raise funds to support a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities that the individual band members support, along with continuing to donate to music education programs and local food banks. Through a collaboration with Crowdrise, the band encourages fans to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows. For more information, visit www.crowdrise.com/metallica

Hardwired…To Self Destruct was released on November 18 on Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings record label and debuted at No. 1 around the world, selling over 800,000 copies worldwide in its first week. The album was produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and is available in various configurations at www.metallica.com.

Praise for Hardwired…To Self-Destruct includes: The New York Times: “Metallica has embraced its adulthood, reclaiming the attack of its music while jettisoning the image of a hard-rock band as young, fast and out of control;” Rolling Stone: “Metallica’s ‘Hardwired’ shreds back to vintage eighties terror;” Decibel: “Metallica balances legacy, longevity, and longitude with Hardwired…To Self-Destruct;” Kerrang!: “This is Metallica galvanized, refreshed, refocused and rediscovering themselves. Best thing they’ve done since The Black album? Yep;” The Guardian: “Metallica have just made their finest record in 25 years;,” NME: “Metallica remain both vital and innovative;” San Jose Mercury News: “Metallica has once again delivered an album that echoes and underscores the mood of millions;” and much more.