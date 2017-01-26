New Found Glory’s New Album “Makes Me Sick” Out April 28th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 26th, 2017
New Found Glory will be releasing their new album, Makes Me Sick, on April 28th via Hopeless Records. The album was produced by Aaron Sprinkle (MxPx, Anberlin, Acceptance) and mixed by Tom Lord Alge (U2, The Rolling Stones, Blink 182). The first single, “Happy Being Miserable,” and album pre-orders will be available on February 16th. They will be playing several shows in the area in March and April. On March 25th/26th, they will be at Stone Pony, on March 28th at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ and on April 1st/2nd, at Irving Plaza in NYC.
The band is also heading out on a tour celebrating their 20th Anniversary, which starts March 22nd in Baltimore, MD and travels across the United States before ending in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on May 12th. Fans will be able to hear select albums in their entirety released prior to 2010 at each tour date. A full list of dates and albums can be found at newfoundglory.com. Exclusive bundles are available through Ticketmaster and include a download of Makes Me Sick. VIP upgrades are also available for purchase.
Tour Dates:
March 22 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
March 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
March 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
March 25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
March 26 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
March 28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
March 29 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
March 30 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
March 31 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
April 1 – New York, NY -Irving Plaza
April 2 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
April 4 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
April 5 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
April 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
April 8 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
April 9 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
April 11 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
April 12 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
April 13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
April 14 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
April 15 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre
April 17 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
April 18 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
April 19 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
April 21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
April 22 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
April 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
April 25 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
April 26 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
April 27 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
April 28 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubador
April 29 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubador
April 30 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubador
May 2 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
May 5 – Dallas, TX – The Door
May 6 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 8 – Orlando, FL – The Social
May 9 – Orlando, FL – The Social
May 10 – Orlando, FL – The Social
May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live