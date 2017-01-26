New Found Glory’s New Album “Makes Me Sick” Out April 28th

New Found Glory will be releasing their new album, Makes Me Sick, on April 28th via Hopeless Records. The album was produced by Aaron Sprinkle (MxPx, Anberlin, Acceptance) and mixed by Tom Lord Alge (U2, The Rolling Stones, Blink 182). The first single, “Happy Being Miserable,” and album pre-orders will be available on February 16th. They will be playing several shows in the area in March and April. On March 25th/26th, they will be at Stone Pony, on March 28th at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ and on April 1st/2nd, at Irving Plaza in NYC.



The band is also heading out on a tour celebrating their 20th Anniversary, which starts March 22nd in Baltimore, MD and travels across the United States before ending in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on May 12th. Fans will be able to hear select albums in their entirety released prior to 2010 at each tour date. A full list of dates and albums can be found at newfoundglory.com. Exclusive bundles are available through Ticketmaster and include a download of Makes Me Sick. VIP upgrades are also available for purchase.

Tour Dates:

March 22 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

March 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

March 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

March 25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

March 26 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

March 28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

March 29 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

March 30 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

March 31 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

April 1 – New York, NY -Irving Plaza

April 2 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

April 4 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

April 5 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

April 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

April 8 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

April 9 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

April 11 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

April 13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

April 14 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

April 15 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

April 17 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

April 18 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

April 19 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

April 21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

April 22 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

April 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

April 25 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

April 26 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

April 27 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

April 28 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubador

April 29 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubador

April 30 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubador

May 2 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

May 5 – Dallas, TX – The Door

May 6 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 8 – Orlando, FL – The Social

May 9 – Orlando, FL – The Social

May 10 – Orlando, FL – The Social

May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live