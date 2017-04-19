Riot Fest 2017 Announces First Round of Artists (Jawbreaker, Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age)!

Riot Fest 2017 announced the first round of artists this morning and the big news is Jawbreaker will be reunited for the first time in 21 years! Other artists & bands announced so far include: Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, New Order, Pennywise, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Gogol Bordello,The Menzingers, GWAR, Buzzcocks, GBH, Hot Water Music and more! Riot Fest will take place between September 15-17 at Douglas Park in Chicago.



Riot Fest Three-Day Passes will go on sale Today (April 19) at Noon CDT with General Admission and VIP options via Ticketfly.

RIOT FEST 2017’S FIRST WAVE OF ARTISTS:

Nine Inch Nails (Friday), Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday), Jawbreaker (Sunday), New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ Set), A Day To Remember, Gogol Bordello, Taking Back Sunday, Vic Mensa, Dirty Heads, TV on the Radio, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr., New Found Glory, Death From Above 1979, Bad Brains, FIDLAR, Action Bronson, Pennywise, Built to Spill, X, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Orwells, Bayside, Say Anything, Mayday Parade, Streetlight Manifesto, Dead Cross, Minus the Bear, The Menzingers, LIARS, GWAR, Buzzcocks, GBH, Real Friends, Hot Water Music, Shabazz Palaces, Andrew W.K., Fishbone, The Story So Far, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Beach Slang, The Cribs, that dog., Knuckle Puck, Chon, Slaves, The Hotelier, The Flatliners, Dessa, Saul Williams, Nothing More, Alice Bag, Tobacco, Sleep On It, Downtown Boys, Engine 88, The Smith Street Band, The Regrettes, HDBeenDope, Gazebos, Kitten Forever and featuring Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue, plus 25+ more artists to be announced!

In addition to the remaining 25+ bands that will be announced in May, on Thursday, April 20th, organizers will be revealing select artists who will be performing their seminal album for the festival. Riot Fest will also once again feature a full-scale carnival with rides, games of chance, and of course, the Hellzapoppin’ Sideshow Revue freak show, which will see a much extended footprint from prior years. And to satisfy the refined palates of Riot patrons, there will be over 40 unique and diverse food vendors from which to choose.