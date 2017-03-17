The Rifles’ “Unplugged Album: Recorded At Abbey Road Studios” Out April 28th

The Rifles released their awesome album Big Life last year, but the band has more up their sleeves! They will be releasing a new album called Unplugged Album: Recorded At Abbey Road Studios, featuring re-worked classics on April 28th. It’s currently available for pre-order on PledgeMusic. If you pre-order now, you can get a download of the track “In Key.” You can also listen to the track below.



From the band’s Pledgemusic page:

The Rifles are back with a new unplugged album, recorded at Abbey Road Studios and available to pre-order below. “The Rifles Unplugged Album: Recorded At Abbey Road Studios” is available on signed CD and limited edition coloured vinyl formats, and comes alongside new prints and even a rare test pressing of the new album. All album pre-orders also include ‘In Key’, available to download instantly upon placing your order. Also available are special VIP soundcheck passes and aftershow tickets for The Rifles’ upcoming show at Islington Assembly Hall, 27 May 2017. This one-off London show will feature strings and will be your only chance to hear the unplugged album live as it was meant to be heard!

Tracklisting:

1. The General

2. Out in the Past

3. Local Boy

4. In Key

5. Minute Mile

6. The Great Escape

7. Spend a Lifetime

8. Rock the Boat

9. Motorway

10. The Hardest Place to Find Me

11. Tangled up in Love

12. You Win Some

13. For the Meantime

14. Coming Home (Rifles Choir)

15. Romeo & Julie (Rifles Choir)

16. Under and Over (Rifles Choir)

You can also purchase the album here.