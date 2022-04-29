ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2022)

The ReadJunk New Music April 2022 Playlist is here! This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from Coolie Ranx, The Interrupters, The Frightnrs, The Clash with Ranking Roger, The Slackers, Michael Franti, Gwar, Mick Jagger, Liam Gallagher, Joe Gittleman, Sgt. Scag, The Movement, Isaac and the Soul Company, Pulley and loads more! Plenty of genres for everybody.



You can listen to playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha.

Playlist:

1. Coolie Ranx – Incredible

2. The Frightnrs – Always

3. The Interrupters – In The Mirror

4. The Slackers – Almost Lost Ya

5. The Clash – Rock the Casbah (Ranking Roger)

6. Bruce Lee Band – I Hate This!

7. Sgt. Scag – Spotless and Sponsored

8. Joe Gittleman – Pete Lost the Beat

9. The Stereo – Truth Or Dare

10. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Brighter Day

11. The Movement – No Worry

12. Isaac And The Soul Company, Moneybrother – Can I Change My Mind (feat. Moneybrother)

13. Mick Jagger – Strange Game – From The ATV+ Original Series “Slow Horses”

14. Liam Gallagher – Better Days

15. The Kooks – 25

16. Blossoms – Cinerama Holy Days

17. St. Lucia – The Golden Age

18. Snuff – Looks Alright from Here

19. Bowling For Soup – June Carter Cash (Lost and Found)

20. Pulley – Golden Life

21. Mean Jeans – Twistin off a Cliff

22. Punk Rock Factory – Part of Your World

23. Neckscars – Adam’s Song

24. Paddy And The Rats – Party Like a Pirate

25. Ghost – Spillways

26. Gwar – Mother Fucking Liar

27. Alestorm – Magellan’s Expedition

28. Malevolence – Life Sentence

29. Cobra Spell – Addicted To The Night

30. Schandmaul, Saltatio Mortis, Ben Metzner – Königsgarde

31. Iron Savior – Brothers (Of The Past) – 2022 Version

32. Terror – Boundless Contempt

33. Fury Of Five – Bloodshot Eyes

34. Municipal Waste- Grave Dive

35. Def Leppard- Take What You Want

36. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Silence

37. The Fratellis – Alive

38. Whimsical – Feather

39. Day Wave – Pastlife

40. Ocean Flaws – Keep It Cool

41. Warpaint – Stevie

42. Stranger Cole, The Steadytones – Rude Boy

43. Tunnel Vision – Baja Bound

44. Richie Spice – Distance

45. Morgan Heritage, PRIEL, Raiah, Esh Morgan, Jemere Morgan – I Will Never Forget

46. Susan Cadogan, The Magnetics – My Oh My

47. Andrew Bees – Hail and Blaze

48. Richie Campbell – Let You Go

49. Tropidelic, 311- Falling Down (with Nick Hexum of 311)

50. Chronixx – Never Give Up

51. Joe Samba, The Elovaters – Losing It

52. Sizzla, Loud City – In The Ghetto

53. Bloods, Laura Jane Grace – I Like You

54. Simple Plan – Congratulations

55. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Until the Wheels Fall Off

56. Mom Jeans. – White Trash Millionaire

57. The Linda Lindas – Talking To Myself

58. Gentlemen Rogues – Francy

59. Tombstones in Their Eyes – I Can Hurt All the Time

60. The Waterboys – Here We Go Again

61. JD McPherson – Let’s Rock

62. Steve Earle – Gettin’ By

63. The Waymores – Even When

64. Gareth Dunlop – Animal

65. Old Crow Medicine Show – Gloryland – Single Version

66. Scott Ballew, Ryan Bingham – Border Kid

67. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle, Margo Price – Flatland Girl (feat. Margo Price)

68. Gregor Barnett – Anthem For the One I Love

69. Oysterband – Roll Away

70. Jack Johnson – One Step Ahead

71. Jordan Klassen – Lotusland

72. Gilbert O’Sullivan, KT Tunstall – Take Love (feat. KT Tunstall)

73. The Regrettes Anxieties – (Out of Time)

74. The Haunted Youth – Shadows

75. The Drowns – Lunatics

76. The Venomous Pinks – Apothecary Ailment

77. The Subways – You Kill My Cool

78. Jello Biafra, Celibate Rifles – Kingdom of the Fool

79. The Vaccines – Planet of the Youth

80. Booze & Glory – C’est La Vie

81. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – Sweet Agony

82. The Suffers – Don’t Bother Me

83. Giuda – Roll on

84. Howard Jones – I Believe in You

85. Vance Joy – Clarity

86. Aloe Blacc – Can You Do This

87. Eli “Paperboy” Reed- Workin’ Man Blues

88. Tallies – Hearts Underground

89. Belle and Sebastian – Young and Stupid

90. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – Maracatu Atômico

91. Rhoda Dakar – Midnight Skank

92. The Lock Downers, Vic Ruggiero – Moondance

93. The Stand Outs – A Ok

94. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Nothing Like a Good Old Fashioned Witch Hunt

95. Desorden Público, Billo’s, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Chico Trujillo, Puerto Candelaria, Chicha Libre, Digital Charanga – Desorden Público rinde Homenaje al Indio Pastor López

96. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Kaiso Noir

97. CARRTOONS, Nigel Hall – Groceries

98. Florencia Andrada – Dueños Del Terror

99. Luciano – War A Gwaan

100. Beenie Man – Love your Mother

101. Matisyahu – Lonely Day

102. Tomorrows Bad Seeds – Do You?

103. Mihali, Iration – Living is the Lesson (with Iration)

104. Skip Marley – Change

105. JonQuan – So Far Gone

106. Rude Punch – Sex and Lovers

107. Protoje – HILLS

108. Dale and the ZDubs, Bumpin Uglies – Pathological

109. Adam Almony, Howi Spangler – Back To Good

110. Ska Beat City, Chris Murray – Mount Zion

111. Mortimer – Keep That Fire Lit

112. Kash’d Out, Katastro – Highway Robbery

113. Beres Hammond – Hold Yuh Corner

114. Andrew Bird – Underlands

115. Forgetmyname – Complex

116. Nick Piunti, The Complicated Men – Trying Too Hard

117. Luke Winslow-King- If These Walls Could Talk

118. The Prodigals – Rattling Bog

119. Henry Nowhere – Tell Me

120. The Black Keys – It Ain’t Over

121. Moss – Simplify It

122. The Vansaders – So Many Ways

123. Fontaines D.C. – Roman Holiday

124. TAPE TOY- Honey, WTF

125. Placebo – Sad White Reggae