ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2022)
The ReadJunk New Music April 2022 Playlist is here! This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from Coolie Ranx, The Interrupters, The Frightnrs, The Clash with Ranking Roger, The Slackers, Michael Franti, Gwar, Mick Jagger, Liam Gallagher, Joe Gittleman, Sgt. Scag, The Movement, Isaac and the Soul Company, Pulley and loads more! Plenty of genres for everybody.
You can listen to playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha.
Playlist:
1. Coolie Ranx – Incredible
2. The Frightnrs – Always
3. The Interrupters – In The Mirror
4. The Slackers – Almost Lost Ya
5. The Clash – Rock the Casbah (Ranking Roger)
6. Bruce Lee Band – I Hate This!
7. Sgt. Scag – Spotless and Sponsored
8. Joe Gittleman – Pete Lost the Beat
9. The Stereo – Truth Or Dare
10. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Brighter Day
11. The Movement – No Worry
12. Isaac And The Soul Company, Moneybrother – Can I Change My Mind (feat. Moneybrother)
13. Mick Jagger – Strange Game – From The ATV+ Original Series “Slow Horses”
14. Liam Gallagher – Better Days
15. The Kooks – 25
16. Blossoms – Cinerama Holy Days
17. St. Lucia – The Golden Age
18. Snuff – Looks Alright from Here
19. Bowling For Soup – June Carter Cash (Lost and Found)
20. Pulley – Golden Life
21. Mean Jeans – Twistin off a Cliff
22. Punk Rock Factory – Part of Your World
23. Neckscars – Adam’s Song
24. Paddy And The Rats – Party Like a Pirate
25. Ghost – Spillways
26. Gwar – Mother Fucking Liar
27. Alestorm – Magellan’s Expedition
28. Malevolence – Life Sentence
29. Cobra Spell – Addicted To The Night
30. Schandmaul, Saltatio Mortis, Ben Metzner – Königsgarde
31. Iron Savior – Brothers (Of The Past) – 2022 Version
32. Terror – Boundless Contempt
33. Fury Of Five – Bloodshot Eyes
34. Municipal Waste- Grave Dive
35. Def Leppard- Take What You Want
36. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Silence
37. The Fratellis – Alive
38. Whimsical – Feather
39. Day Wave – Pastlife
40. Ocean Flaws – Keep It Cool
41. Warpaint – Stevie
42. Stranger Cole, The Steadytones – Rude Boy
43. Tunnel Vision – Baja Bound
44. Richie Spice – Distance
45. Morgan Heritage, PRIEL, Raiah, Esh Morgan, Jemere Morgan – I Will Never Forget
46. Susan Cadogan, The Magnetics – My Oh My
47. Andrew Bees – Hail and Blaze
48. Richie Campbell – Let You Go
49. Tropidelic, 311- Falling Down (with Nick Hexum of 311)
50. Chronixx – Never Give Up
51. Joe Samba, The Elovaters – Losing It
52. Sizzla, Loud City – In The Ghetto
53. Bloods, Laura Jane Grace – I Like You
54. Simple Plan – Congratulations
55. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Until the Wheels Fall Off
56. Mom Jeans. – White Trash Millionaire
57. The Linda Lindas – Talking To Myself
58. Gentlemen Rogues – Francy
59. Tombstones in Their Eyes – I Can Hurt All the Time
60. The Waterboys – Here We Go Again
61. JD McPherson – Let’s Rock
62. Steve Earle – Gettin’ By
63. The Waymores – Even When
64. Gareth Dunlop – Animal
65. Old Crow Medicine Show – Gloryland – Single Version
66. Scott Ballew, Ryan Bingham – Border Kid
67. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle, Margo Price – Flatland Girl (feat. Margo Price)
68. Gregor Barnett – Anthem For the One I Love
69. Oysterband – Roll Away
70. Jack Johnson – One Step Ahead
71. Jordan Klassen – Lotusland
72. Gilbert O’Sullivan, KT Tunstall – Take Love (feat. KT Tunstall)
73. The Regrettes Anxieties – (Out of Time)
74. The Haunted Youth – Shadows
75. The Drowns – Lunatics
76. The Venomous Pinks – Apothecary Ailment
77. The Subways – You Kill My Cool
78. Jello Biafra, Celibate Rifles – Kingdom of the Fool
79. The Vaccines – Planet of the Youth
80. Booze & Glory – C’est La Vie
81. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – Sweet Agony
82. The Suffers – Don’t Bother Me
83. Giuda – Roll on
84. Howard Jones – I Believe in You
85. Vance Joy – Clarity
86. Aloe Blacc – Can You Do This
87. Eli “Paperboy” Reed- Workin’ Man Blues
88. Tallies – Hearts Underground
89. Belle and Sebastian – Young and Stupid
90. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – Maracatu Atômico
91. Rhoda Dakar – Midnight Skank
92. The Lock Downers, Vic Ruggiero – Moondance
93. The Stand Outs – A Ok
94. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Nothing Like a Good Old Fashioned Witch Hunt
95. Desorden Público, Billo’s, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Chico Trujillo, Puerto Candelaria, Chicha Libre, Digital Charanga – Desorden Público rinde Homenaje al Indio Pastor López
96. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Kaiso Noir
97. CARRTOONS, Nigel Hall – Groceries
98. Florencia Andrada – Dueños Del Terror
99. Luciano – War A Gwaan
100. Beenie Man – Love your Mother
101. Matisyahu – Lonely Day
102. Tomorrows Bad Seeds – Do You?
103. Mihali, Iration – Living is the Lesson (with Iration)
104. Skip Marley – Change
105. JonQuan – So Far Gone
106. Rude Punch – Sex and Lovers
107. Protoje – HILLS
108. Dale and the ZDubs, Bumpin Uglies – Pathological
109. Adam Almony, Howi Spangler – Back To Good
110. Ska Beat City, Chris Murray – Mount Zion
111. Mortimer – Keep That Fire Lit
112. Kash’d Out, Katastro – Highway Robbery
113. Beres Hammond – Hold Yuh Corner
114. Andrew Bird – Underlands
115. Forgetmyname – Complex
116. Nick Piunti, The Complicated Men – Trying Too Hard
117. Luke Winslow-King- If These Walls Could Talk
118. The Prodigals – Rattling Bog
119. Henry Nowhere – Tell Me
120. The Black Keys – It Ain’t Over
121. Moss – Simplify It
122. The Vansaders – So Many Ways
123. Fontaines D.C. – Roman Holiday
124. TAPE TOY- Honey, WTF
125. Placebo – Sad White Reggae