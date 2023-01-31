ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2023)

2023 is one month in and there’s been a fair share of new music to listen to. January 2023 playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Bouncing Souls, Bar Stool Preachers, L.A. Edwards, Somebody’s Child, Peter Gabriel, Far From Saints, Trapper Schoepp, Punk Rock Factory, Metallica, Ghost, Arise Roots, Easy Star All-Stars, Rhoda Dakar, Claire Davis, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and more!



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. The Bouncing Souls – Ten Stories High

2. 7 Seconds – Walk Together, Rock Together

3. The Bar Stool Preachers – All Turned Blue

4. Jason Cruz and Howl, Strung Out – Good Hands

5. Beyond the Lamplight, Larry and His Flask – Beyond the Lamplight

6. L.A. Edwards – Little Boy Blue

7. Somebody’s Child – I Need Ya

8. We Are Scientists – Settled Accounts

9. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Easy Now

10. Peter Gabriel – Panopticom – Bright Side Mix

11. Far From Saints – Let’s Turn This Back Around

12. Trapper Schoepp – Cliffs of Dover

13. Wilswood Buoys, Frank Turner – A Place To Call My Own

14. Kepi Ghoulie – Happy When It Rains

15. Billy Sullivan – Don’t Look Back

16. Stay Out, The Queers – Life’s So Lonely

17. Naked Raygun – Where You Live

18. Anti-Flag – THE HAZARDOUS

19. Punk Rock Factory – You’ll Be Back

20. The Drowns – The Lost Boys Of Suburbia

21. The Dickies – Out of Sight, Out of Mind – Alternative Take

22. Vic Ruggiero – Adam and Eve

23. Russkaja – Shapka

24. Death Of Guitar Pop, Tom Skinner – Bosh!

25. The Platters, The Brains – Only You (And You Alone)

26. The Bakesys – It Doesn’t Matter

27. Richie Stephens, Sanchez – Double for My Troubles

28. Marcus Gad – Long Way Home

29. Inner Circle, Freddie McGregor, Mykal Rose – Beat Down Babylon

30. Adam Almony, Howi Spangler – Back To Good

31. The Green, Common Kings – Young Man (with Common Kings) – Remix

32. Arise Roots – For Who You Are Dub

33. Tarrus Riley – Desperate Lover

34. Roots of Creation, The Expendables, Geoff Weers, Sierra Lane, Brett Wilson – We Could Do Anything

35. Jerry Fish – The Sun Shines Down On Me

36. The Subways – Incantation

37. Fruit Bats – Rushin’ River Valley

38. The Lock Downers, Samora – Downtown

39. The Saw Doctors – Dear Mary

40. Jesse Malin – Downliner – Afterglow Version

41. The Elovaters, Little Stranger – All Her Favorite Songs (with Little Stranger)

42. Circa Waves – Never Going Under

43. Belle and Sebastian – I Don’t Know What You See In Me

44. Derek McBryde, Bumpin Uglies, Joey Harkum – Old

45. Ghost, Def Leppard, Joe Elliott – Spillways [Feat. Joe Elliott]

46. Metallica – Screaming Suicide

47. All Out War – Hideous Disdain

48. Steve Vai – Let’s Jam

49. Atreyu – Drowning

50. August Burns Red – Backfire

51. Overkill – The Surgeon

52. Wig Wam – High n Dry

53. Galactic Empire – Bad Batch Theme (Star Wars Metal Cover)

54. Jethro Tull – Ginnungagap

55. Roger Rivas – Cool Mood

56. The Co-Operators, Kitma – Flea Bite

57. The Offenders – The Messenger

58. Samuel Blaser – Chronicles

59. Predator Dub Assassins – One More

60. The Liptones – Come Back to Me

61. Rhoda Dakar – What a Wonderful World

62. The Pomps – Liquidator 2023

63. VOLORES – All That We Could Need

64. Dave Hause – Hazard Lights

65. The Sleeping Souls – Caught up in the Scrape

66. Green Day – The Grouch – Demo

67. Lucero – Macon If We Make It

68. Dropkick Murphys, Sammy Amara, Broilers – Cadillac, Cadillac (feat. Sammy Amara of Broilers) – Bonus Track

69. The Shootouts, Raul Malo – I’ll Never Need Anyone More (feat. Raul Malo)

70. JD Clayton – Goldmine

71. Thomas Rhett, Riley Green – Half Of Me – Acoustic

72. Elle King – Lucky

73. Tyler Hubbard – 5 Foot 9

74. Nick Waterhouse – Hide And Seek

75. Lissie – Hearts on Fire

76. Hans Zimmer, The Disruptive Collective – The Lion King Suite: Part 1 “He Lives in You” – Live

77. Koo Koo Kanga Roo – 200 Worms (All the Worms)

78. Aaron Frazer – Looking For A Brand New Game – Live From Easy Eye Sound

79. Claire Davis – Intuition

80. Lady Blackbird – Woman – Single Edit

81. The Motet – All Day

82. Reverend And The Makers – Problems

83. Kash’d Out – Whiskey and Weed

84. One Culture – Waiting

85. Big Mountain – Hotel California

86. Signal Fire, Thrive – Keep Your Head Up

87. Fortunate Youth, Gil, Migs and Rog – Into the Dawn

88. Easy Star All-Stars, Maxi Priest – Starman

89. Josh Ritter – For Your Soul

90. Vistas – The Beautiful Nothing

91. The Crystal Casino Band – Curfew

92. Micky James – New York Minute

93. Plizzken – One More Time

94. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Clinton Fearon – Chants

95. Morgan Heritage – Just A Number

96. Bushman – Love Ya so Bad

97. Marcia Griffiths – In The Name Of Prayer

98. Sizzla – Step Out (Best of the Best)

99. Baaba Maal – Agreement

100. Grade 2 – Midnight Ferry

101. Fake Names – Expendables

102. Iggy Pop – Comments

103. Mudhoney – Almost Everything

104. The National – Tropic Morning News