ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2023)
2023 is one month in and there’s been a fair share of new music to listen to. January 2023 playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Bouncing Souls, Bar Stool Preachers, L.A. Edwards, Somebody’s Child, Peter Gabriel, Far From Saints, Trapper Schoepp, Punk Rock Factory, Metallica, Ghost, Arise Roots, Easy Star All-Stars, Rhoda Dakar, Claire Davis, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and more!
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. The Bouncing Souls – Ten Stories High
2. 7 Seconds – Walk Together, Rock Together
3. The Bar Stool Preachers – All Turned Blue
4. Jason Cruz and Howl, Strung Out – Good Hands
5. Beyond the Lamplight, Larry and His Flask – Beyond the Lamplight
6. L.A. Edwards – Little Boy Blue
7. Somebody’s Child – I Need Ya
8. We Are Scientists – Settled Accounts
9. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Easy Now
10. Peter Gabriel – Panopticom – Bright Side Mix
11. Far From Saints – Let’s Turn This Back Around
12. Trapper Schoepp – Cliffs of Dover
13. Wilswood Buoys, Frank Turner – A Place To Call My Own
14. Kepi Ghoulie – Happy When It Rains
15. Billy Sullivan – Don’t Look Back
16. Stay Out, The Queers – Life’s So Lonely
17. Naked Raygun – Where You Live
18. Anti-Flag – THE HAZARDOUS
19. Punk Rock Factory – You’ll Be Back
20. The Drowns – The Lost Boys Of Suburbia
21. The Dickies – Out of Sight, Out of Mind – Alternative Take
22. Vic Ruggiero – Adam and Eve
23. Russkaja – Shapka
24. Death Of Guitar Pop, Tom Skinner – Bosh!
25. The Platters, The Brains – Only You (And You Alone)
26. The Bakesys – It Doesn’t Matter
27. Richie Stephens, Sanchez – Double for My Troubles
28. Marcus Gad – Long Way Home
29. Inner Circle, Freddie McGregor, Mykal Rose – Beat Down Babylon
30. Adam Almony, Howi Spangler – Back To Good
31. The Green, Common Kings – Young Man (with Common Kings) – Remix
32. Arise Roots – For Who You Are Dub
33. Tarrus Riley – Desperate Lover
34. Roots of Creation, The Expendables, Geoff Weers, Sierra Lane, Brett Wilson – We Could Do Anything
35. Jerry Fish – The Sun Shines Down On Me
36. The Subways – Incantation
37. Fruit Bats – Rushin’ River Valley
38. The Lock Downers, Samora – Downtown
39. The Saw Doctors – Dear Mary
40. Jesse Malin – Downliner – Afterglow Version
41. The Elovaters, Little Stranger – All Her Favorite Songs (with Little Stranger)
42. Circa Waves – Never Going Under
43. Belle and Sebastian – I Don’t Know What You See In Me
44. Derek McBryde, Bumpin Uglies, Joey Harkum – Old
45. Ghost, Def Leppard, Joe Elliott – Spillways [Feat. Joe Elliott]
46. Metallica – Screaming Suicide
47. All Out War – Hideous Disdain
48. Steve Vai – Let’s Jam
49. Atreyu – Drowning
50. August Burns Red – Backfire
51. Overkill – The Surgeon
52. Wig Wam – High n Dry
53. Galactic Empire – Bad Batch Theme (Star Wars Metal Cover)
54. Jethro Tull – Ginnungagap
55. Roger Rivas – Cool Mood
56. The Co-Operators, Kitma – Flea Bite
57. The Offenders – The Messenger
58. Samuel Blaser – Chronicles
59. Predator Dub Assassins – One More
60. The Liptones – Come Back to Me
61. Rhoda Dakar – What a Wonderful World
62. The Pomps – Liquidator 2023
63. VOLORES – All That We Could Need
64. Dave Hause – Hazard Lights
65. The Sleeping Souls – Caught up in the Scrape
66. Green Day – The Grouch – Demo
67. Lucero – Macon If We Make It
68. Dropkick Murphys, Sammy Amara, Broilers – Cadillac, Cadillac (feat. Sammy Amara of Broilers) – Bonus Track
69. The Shootouts, Raul Malo – I’ll Never Need Anyone More (feat. Raul Malo)
70. JD Clayton – Goldmine
71. Thomas Rhett, Riley Green – Half Of Me – Acoustic
72. Elle King – Lucky
73. Tyler Hubbard – 5 Foot 9
74. Nick Waterhouse – Hide And Seek
75. Lissie – Hearts on Fire
76. Hans Zimmer, The Disruptive Collective – The Lion King Suite: Part 1 “He Lives in You” – Live
77. Koo Koo Kanga Roo – 200 Worms (All the Worms)
78. Aaron Frazer – Looking For A Brand New Game – Live From Easy Eye Sound
79. Claire Davis – Intuition
80. Lady Blackbird – Woman – Single Edit
81. The Motet – All Day
82. Reverend And The Makers – Problems
83. Kash’d Out – Whiskey and Weed
84. One Culture – Waiting
85. Big Mountain – Hotel California
86. Signal Fire, Thrive – Keep Your Head Up
87. Fortunate Youth, Gil, Migs and Rog – Into the Dawn
88. Easy Star All-Stars, Maxi Priest – Starman
89. Josh Ritter – For Your Soul
90. Vistas – The Beautiful Nothing
91. The Crystal Casino Band – Curfew
92. Micky James – New York Minute
93. Plizzken – One More Time
94. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Clinton Fearon – Chants
95. Morgan Heritage – Just A Number
96. Bushman – Love Ya so Bad
97. Marcia Griffiths – In The Name Of Prayer
98. Sizzla – Step Out (Best of the Best)
99. Baaba Maal – Agreement
100. Grade 2 – Midnight Ferry
101. Fake Names – Expendables
102. Iggy Pop – Comments
103. Mudhoney – Almost Everything
104. The National – Tropic Morning News