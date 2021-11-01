ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2021)
October is over and I’m a day late or so with posting the new music playlist for October 2021. So here it is, on November 1st! Don’t worry, there’s only a couple of Halloween types of songs with this playlist. This playlist features new and unreleased tunes from Ghost, Lordi, Skatune Network, Skinny Lister, Bren Holmes, Jim Linberg, Frank Turner, Rumjacks, Jordan Klassen, Dan Vapid and the Cheats, Slackers, Kill Lincoln, and many more!
Playlist:
1. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon
2. Lordi – Borderline
3. Billy Idol – Rita Hayworth
4. Skatune Network, Catbite – Monster Mash
5. Mento Buru – (It’s A) Monster’s Holiday
6. Grave Danger – Specter Inspector
7. Ghost Bomber – Boogie ‘Til You Die!
8. Band of Horses – Crutch
9. Carbon Leaf – Her Father’s Pride
10. Bren Holmes – Pieces
11. Jim Lindberg – You’re Not Alone
12. Skinny Lister – A Matter of Life & Love
13. Frank Turner – Non Serviam
14. The Rumjacks – One for the Road
15. Billy Bragg – Mid-Century Modern
16. Dave Hause – Gary
17. The Specials – Black, Brown And White
18. The Celtic Social Club – City Lights
19. Johnny Marr – Receiver
20. Mat Kearney – Save Me – Bonus Track
21. Sea Power – Folly
22. We Are Scientists – Sentimental Education
23. Jordan Klassen – Milk and Honey
24. Sea Girls – Again Again
25. Wallows – I Don’t Want to Talk
26. WALLA – Back To You
27. SPINN – Stargazing
28. Dan Vapid & the Cheats – Runaway Jane
29. Rise Against – Talking To Ourselves – Nowhere Sessions
30. The Copyrights – Part of the Landscape
31. Kill Lincoln – That Song
32. Neckscars – The Condor Swoop
33. Russkaja – Russki Style
34. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Bonne nouvelle
35. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Ferryman – 10 Year Version
36. Dang!t, Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone – Split at the Seams
37. We Are The Union, Eve 6 – Sound System
38. The Slackers – Windowland
39. Skapital Sound, Dr. Ring Ding – Juana La Cubana
40. Louser, Reel Big Fish – No Hope
41. Big D and the Kids Table – Tripping over Shoelaces
42. Louser, Suburban Legends – Things Are Getting Worse
43. The Zensies, Robert Julian – I Will Burn It To The Ground
44. Half Pint – You Say
45. Fortunate Youth – Burning with You
46. Sizzla – Just Like
47. The Late Ones – Thrive
48. One Culture, E.N Young – World To Change
49. Ricky Mendoza – Move
50. Luke Winslow-King – Lissa’s Song
51. The Doobie Brothers – Shine Your Light
52. John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen – Wasted Days (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
53. Christian Lopez – Braver
54. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Push the Sky Away (with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra) [Live] – with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra;Live
55. Janet Devlin – Kiss
56. Brian Fallon – Amazing Grace
57. Ian Jones – Evergreens
58. Jose Prieto – Red
59. Duran Duran – INVISIBLE
60. Fruit Bats – Rips Me Up
61. Scott Klopfenstein, Bite Me Bambi – Islands in the Stream
62. Michael Kiwanuka – Beautiful Life
63. Los Fulanos, The Pepper Pots – Latin Soul Gentleman
64. Curtis Harding – With You
65. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – Make Me Believe
66. Joe Yorke – Night and Day
67. Howi Spangler – Sunny Daze
68. Bobby Hustle, Asha D, Pipo Ti, Tiwony – No Justice No Peace (feat. Tiwony)
69. Little Stranger, The Elovaters – I’m Fine (with The Elovaters)
70. Bugle, Jesse Royal, Kabaka Pyramid – Change the World
71. Tribal Seeds, The Movement, Maad T-Ray – Breathe Easy
72. Ozzy Osbourne – Dreamer – Acoustic Version
73. Mastodon – Sickle and Peace
74. Exodus – Clickbait
75. Arch Enemy – Deceiver, Deceiver
76. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Cupid’s Arrow
77. Comeback Kid – Heavy Steps
78. MakeWar – American Futbol
79. Zebrahead – A Long Way Down
80. Face To Face – Spit Shine
81. Lady Wray – Under The Sun
82. Real Estate – Days
83. WALK THE MOON – Rise Up
84. Joywave – Cyn City 2000
85. Spoon – The Hardest Cut
86. The War On Drugs – Change
87. Beach Bunny – Oxygen
88. Beirut – Fisher Island Sound
89. Miles Kane – See Ya When I See Ya
90. Local Nomad, The Shadowboxers – Lonely
91. Henry Nowhere – After You’ve Gone
92. Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd – Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd)
93. Sandie Shaw, Steven Price – (There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me – Soho Version