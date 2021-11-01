ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2021)

October is over and I’m a day late or so with posting the new music playlist for October 2021. So here it is, on November 1st! Don’t worry, there’s only a couple of Halloween types of songs with this playlist. This playlist features new and unreleased tunes from Ghost, Lordi, Skatune Network, Skinny Lister, Bren Holmes, Jim Linberg, Frank Turner, Rumjacks, Jordan Klassen, Dan Vapid and the Cheats, Slackers, Kill Lincoln, and many more!



Playlist:

1. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon

2. Lordi – Borderline

3. Billy Idol – Rita Hayworth

4. Skatune Network, Catbite – Monster Mash

5. Mento Buru – (It’s A) Monster’s Holiday

6. Grave Danger – Specter Inspector

7. Ghost Bomber – Boogie ‘Til You Die!

8. Band of Horses – Crutch

9. Carbon Leaf – Her Father’s Pride

10. Bren Holmes – Pieces

11. Jim Lindberg – You’re Not Alone

12. Skinny Lister – A Matter of Life & Love

13. Frank Turner – Non Serviam

14. The Rumjacks – One for the Road

15. Billy Bragg – Mid-Century Modern

16. Dave Hause – Gary

17. The Specials – Black, Brown And White

18. The Celtic Social Club – City Lights

19. Johnny Marr – Receiver

20. Mat Kearney – Save Me – Bonus Track

21. Sea Power – Folly

22. We Are Scientists – Sentimental Education

23. Jordan Klassen – Milk and Honey

24. Sea Girls – Again Again

25. Wallows – I Don’t Want to Talk

26. WALLA – Back To You

27. SPINN – Stargazing

28. Dan Vapid & the Cheats – Runaway Jane

29. Rise Against – Talking To Ourselves – Nowhere Sessions

30. The Copyrights – Part of the Landscape

31. Kill Lincoln – That Song

32. Neckscars – The Condor Swoop

33. Russkaja – Russki Style

34. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Bonne nouvelle

35. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Ferryman – 10 Year Version

36. Dang!t, Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone – Split at the Seams

37. We Are The Union, Eve 6 – Sound System

38. The Slackers – Windowland

39. Skapital Sound, Dr. Ring Ding – Juana La Cubana

40. Louser, Reel Big Fish – No Hope

41. Big D and the Kids Table – Tripping over Shoelaces

42. Louser, Suburban Legends – Things Are Getting Worse

43. The Zensies, Robert Julian – I Will Burn It To The Ground

44. Half Pint – You Say

45. Fortunate Youth – Burning with You

46. Sizzla – Just Like

47. The Late Ones – Thrive

48. One Culture, E.N Young – World To Change

49. Ricky Mendoza – Move

50. Luke Winslow-King – Lissa’s Song

51. The Doobie Brothers – Shine Your Light

52. John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen – Wasted Days (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

53. Christian Lopez – Braver

54. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Push the Sky Away (with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra) [Live] – with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra;Live

55. Janet Devlin – Kiss

56. Brian Fallon – Amazing Grace

57. Ian Jones – Evergreens

58. Jose Prieto – Red

59. Duran Duran – INVISIBLE

60. Fruit Bats – Rips Me Up

61. Scott Klopfenstein, Bite Me Bambi – Islands in the Stream

62. Michael Kiwanuka – Beautiful Life

63. Los Fulanos, The Pepper Pots – Latin Soul Gentleman

64. Curtis Harding – With You

65. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – Make Me Believe

66. Joe Yorke – Night and Day

67. Howi Spangler – Sunny Daze

68. Bobby Hustle, Asha D, Pipo Ti, Tiwony – No Justice No Peace (feat. Tiwony)

69. Little Stranger, The Elovaters – I’m Fine (with The Elovaters)

70. Bugle, Jesse Royal, Kabaka Pyramid – Change the World

71. Tribal Seeds, The Movement, Maad T-Ray – Breathe Easy

72. Ozzy Osbourne – Dreamer – Acoustic Version

73. Mastodon – Sickle and Peace

74. Exodus – Clickbait

75. Arch Enemy – Deceiver, Deceiver

76. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Cupid’s Arrow

77. Comeback Kid – Heavy Steps

78. MakeWar – American Futbol

79. Zebrahead – A Long Way Down

80. Face To Face – Spit Shine

81. Lady Wray – Under The Sun

82. Real Estate – Days

83. WALK THE MOON – Rise Up

84. Joywave – Cyn City 2000

85. Spoon – The Hardest Cut

86. The War On Drugs – Change

87. Beach Bunny – Oxygen

88. Beirut – Fisher Island Sound

89. Miles Kane – See Ya When I See Ya

90. Local Nomad, The Shadowboxers – Lonely

91. Henry Nowhere – After You’ve Gone

92. Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd – Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd)

93. Sandie Shaw, Steven Price – (There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me – Soho Version